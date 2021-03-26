Talkin’ Troy S6E7: USC Sweet Sixteen preview versus Oregon

USC has made its first Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2007! Deputy sports editor Anthony Gharib and sports editor Taylor Mills discuss USC’s upcoming matchup against the Oregon Ducks. They analyze the Trojans’ performance so far during this March Madness tournament and what it will take to continue their run. They then give a spring sports recap while sports editor David Ramirez provides an update on the men’s baseball team. Music by Joakim Karud.