Rhythm and News S6E4: Pandemic filmmaking and Oscars discussion with Lana Nguyen

Lana Nguyen was one of three students in her senior class to direct a senior thesis last semester. “Monsters of Mine,” is a stop-motion animation that Nguyen and her crew had to shoot virtually. Hosts Anmol Bajpai and Srika Ramani talk with Nguyen about her experience directing as well as their takeaways from this year’s batch of Oscar nominations. “Blue,” the newest single from USC senior Tyler Smith, is featured in the podcast as well. Music by Joakim Karud.