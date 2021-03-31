Fall admission rate shrinks, first-gen admits increase

USC’s acceptance rate lowered to 12% for the Class of 2025, a decrease from the 16% rate for the Class of 2024.

Of the 70,971 first-year applicants, 8,804 students were admitted whose average unweighted GPA on a 4-point scale is 3.88.

A record-high one in five students are the first in their family to attend college. 18% are Latinx and 8% are Black — both increases from the previous year.

International students comprise 14% of the Class of 2025, representing 88 countries. Domestic admits came from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and three United States territories. Forty percent are from California.

As high school seniors decide on where to attend college while most campuses across the country are still closed, the University maintains their plan to be in-person for the upcoming fall semester. Admits must declare their commitment to USC by May 1.