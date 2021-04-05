Rhythm and News S6E5: The Fall of Cyberpunk 2077 with Open Alpha founders Charlie Feuerborn and Colin Spiridonov

Charlie Feuerborn and Colin Spiridonov are the founders USC’s Open Alpha – a group of students who look to develop a playable game each semester. Hosts Anmol Bajpai and Srika Ramani talk with Feuerborn and Spiridonov about their desire to start the club and the process of developing games. They then talk about one of the most highly-anticipated games of all time, Cyberpunk 2077, and the reasons why it has failed to live up to the hype. “No man is ever going to change you,” a single by USC junior January Billington, is featured in this week’s podcast. Music by Joakim Karud.