Relax from studying for finals with this April streaming guide

The upcoming Netflix series “Shadow and Bone” is based off Leigh Bardugo’s fantasy universe. (Photo courtesy of Netflix.)

Stressed out about your upcoming finals? We’ve compiled a list of TV shows and movies for this month’s streaming guide to help you escape from the tedium of studying. You can live vicariously through the fantasy world of “Shadow and Bone,” take a blast to the past with the classic “Legally Blonde,” or get lost in the whimsical “Moonrise Kingdom.” And for a shot of USC pride, we’ve included some films and TV shows with prominent USC alumni.

Netflix

“Shadow and Bone”

This upcoming fantasy television series, developed by Eric Heisserer for Netflix, is based on the Grisha trilogy and the “Six of Crows” duology by Leigh Bardugo. “Shadow and Bone” revolves around Alina Starkov, a lowly soldier and orphan, who discovers that she possesses an extraordinary power that could set her people free.

I’ll be the first to admit that I was a little disappointed that Netflix was planning on adapting both works rather than just “Six of Crows” — I found the Grisha trilogy rather lackluster in comparison to “Six of Crows,” and its amazing combination of the heist and fantasy genre.

But after watching the trailer and seeing the inspired casting choices (Starkov, for example, has been retconned to be half-Shu and is played by the half Chinese Jessie Mei Li), amazing visual effects and reports that the more problematic aspects of the “Shadow and Bone” trilogy would be improved, I’m very optimistic about this adaptation of perhaps one of the most popular Young Adult fantasy releases of the decade. Watch out for USC alumnus Calahan Skogman, who got his MFA in acting from USC and is playing Matthias Helvar.

“Legally Blonde”

I’ve watched “Legally Blonde” three times and still haven’t gotten tired of it. It’s a 2000s comedy classic about a sorority socialite named Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon), who decides to follow her ex to Harvard Law School and soon realizes what was once just a ploy to get her (frankly terrible) boyfriend back is actually something that she excels at.

It’s a pretty simplistic message, but I’ve always appreciated how “Legally Blonde” shows that women can be unapologetically feminine but smart and driven at the same time. I love how the film mixes courtroom drama with fashion and romance — you’ll find yourself rooting for Elle’s success as she strolls into campus in head-to-toe pink. Reese Witherspoon is effortlessly charming as Elle Woods, and I always find myself getting a burst of motivation after I finish the film. Also, if you ever find yourself missing campus,this film may be a respite; despite the film being set at Harvard, it was actually shot at USC!

Hulu

“Napoleon Dynamite”

This 2004 independent movie directed by Jared Hess and produced by Chris Wyatt and Sean Covel — both alumni of the School of Cinematic Arts — became a legendary film for making audiences laugh during its debut at the Sundance Festival and is now one of the most quoted films ever.

Its quiet absurdism and deadpan humor could have alienated audiences, but combined with the oddly sweet interactions between the characters and realistic portrayal of high school life, viewers were instead endeared even more. Featuring one of the most legendary dance scenes of all time and instantly quotable lines — “Vote for Pedro,” anyone? — you’ll find yourself charmed by the quiet Midwestern setting and quirky characters.

“Arrival”

I love Emma Stone and “La La Land,” but I still firmly believe that Amy Adams should have won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in “Arrival.”

Based on the 1998 short story “Story of Your Life” by Ted Chiang, this science-fiction drama completely blew my mind after I thought it was just going to be a typical alien film. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and produced by Shawn Levy — who graduated from USC with an MFA in Production in 1994 — “Arrival” not only explores communication with extraterrestrial intelligence in a refreshing (and realistic) manner but also brings up thought-provoking questions about how our personal relationships can warp and bend with time.

After watching so many films where aliens are just the enemies for the human characters to shoot into oblivion (the expendable CGI aliens in the Marvel Cinematic Universe come to mind), I was fascinated by how this film instead made me question what it truly means to be human.

Amazon Prime Video

“Moonrise Kingdom”

Wes Anderson films are the poster-children of quirky, aesthetic films and for good reason: With their exquisite color palettes, subtle comedy and eccentric characters, any Wes Anderson film is instantly recognizable and unforgettable. “Moonrise Kingdom” is a coming-of-age film that revolves around a pair of young lovers, Sam and Suzy, who escape their New England town due to their feelings of alienation from their guardians and peers.

You’ll find yourself captivated by the lush cinematography and the awkward yet sweet romance between Sam and Suzy. Anderson never treats the young characters with kid gloves, instead showcasing their maturity and genuine care for one another. I’ve always wanted to go on an adventure, maps and all, like the one that these two embark on, so this film has always been a comfort film for me when I feel restless.

HBO Max

“The Nevers”

This sci-fi fantasy television series revolves around a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with abnormal powers after a supernatural event.

While not many details about the show have been released, I’m intrigued by the show’s blending of sci-fi and fantasy elements as well as how it discusses the simultaneous persecution and power of women in a period setting. I’m always down to see women kick a lot of ass in gorgeous period clothing, but I was also pleasantly surprised that the cast is relatively diverse for a Victorian TV show, which usually features only white characters. HBO rarely lets me down when it comes to their original TV shows, so I’m optimistic that “The Nevers” will be a worthy successor to shows like “Watchmen” and “Big Little Lies.”