USC to allow fans at football’s annual Spring Showcase

Saturday’s Spring Showcase will mark the first time USC has played in front of fans at the Coliseum since November 2019. (Daily Trojan file photo)

USC announced Monday that approximately 5,000 fans can attend this Saturday’s football Spring Showcase at the Coliseum. Other outdoor spring sports events will be open to a limited number of family members and guests of student-athletes and coaches starting Tuesday.

The announcement comes a week after Los Angeles County moved into the orange tier of coronavirus restrictions for business and activity opening, which loosens restrictions that previously prevented guests from attending USC’s athletic events. To comply with the updated state public health guidelines, football spectators must be California residents and the stadium seating will block off six or fewer seats for each individual group. The statement says attendees “will be required to attest that they reside in the state” and “that their pod is comprised only of members of a single household or audience group.” Audience groups are capped at six individuals from a maximum of three different households. Masks will be required at all times except when actively eating or drinking.

The Showcase is the only USC Athletics event open to the general public this spring and the first football event open to the public in more than a year. Football last played in front of fans in December 2019 at the Holiday Bowl, with its last true home game taking place in November 2019. Last October, parents of football players petitioned to allow families at the Pac-12 games for the shortened 2020 season. While fans were allowed at some Pac-12 football games, teams in California were required to play with no fans in attendance due to safety protocols.

Football season ticket holders are first in line to purchase tickets. While baseball has more than a dozen games at Dedeaux field scheduled, the attendance remains limited to related parties. Other outdoor spring sports with home games left to play that will allow guests and family members include women’s soccer, men’s tennis, women’s water polo and women’s lacrosse.

The University will communicate with coaches and players directly about the process of allocating their guest tickets.