TikTalk: Six Indigenous creators to follow right now

James Jones is a Cree traditional hoop dancer who has amassed over 2 million followers. (Photo courtesy of @notoriouscree on Instagram.)

Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Indigenous creators have turned to TikTok to share their history and culture.

#NativeTikTok has amassed 1.8 billion views, with Indigenous people from all over North America contributing to the hashtag. From traditional dances to comedic videos, these creators are addressing social and political issues facing their communities and showing the plethora of different rituals that exist within every Indigenous group.

What makes these videos even more meaningful is that TikTok has provided a platform for these creators to freely show their pride and given a voice to their people who have been erased for generations. Not only that, many of the rituals that users are being taught were once made illegal. If you want to learn more about Indigenous traditions, here is a list of six Indigenous creators you should follow as they shatter stereotypes about their culture.

@notoriouscree — James Jones

James Jones is a Cree traditional hoop dancer. He posts videos on TikTok doing this beautiful healing dance wearing full traditional regalia, sharing his powwow preparation routine and his experience as a member of the Cree Nation in Canada. Jones teaches his followers the significance behind every aspect of hoop dancing: the steps, the colorful regalia, the hoops and his braids. While creating trends of his own on the app, Jones has also put his own twist on mainstream trends. For instance, he’s done hoop dancing versions of “Blinding Lights” and “Tootsie Slide.” Jones’ account gives a wide range of insight into his experience not just as a dancer, but as an Indigenous person.

@shinanova — Shina Nova

Shina Nova gained popularity on TikTok while sharing her journey of learning Inuit throat singing from her mother, Kayuula (you can follow her @kayuulanova). While singing, Nova and her mother are in complete harmony and synchronization, creating a mesmerizing performance that is sure to command the attention of anyone listening. Their mother-daughter bond is so tangible it jumps off the screen. Nova not only posts her journey of learning throat singing, but she brings awareness to mockery that has occurred surrounding the tradition. Promoting a message of healing and respect, Nova, along with her mother, are beautiful people guaranteed to put a smile on your face when they come up in your feed.

@desertndn — Haatepah Coyotl

Haatepah Coyotl is a Kumai/Chichimeca Guamare model who has turned to TikTok to educate mostly non-Native users on all things about Indigenous people. What stands out about Coyotl’s account is that it isn’t solely about his Native background. Rather, he brings awareness to Black and Afro-Native and Latin Indigenous communities who are often left out of discourse surrounding Indigenous communities. Discussing topics such as water insecurity, environmental issues and colorism that exists within Indigenous communities, Coyotl creates videos that are an amazing starting point for further research into how non-Natives can support Indigenous peoples.

@indigenous_baddie — Michelle Chubb

A member of the Swampy Cree Tribe, Michelle Chubb is a jingle dress dancer who makes videos about every facet of the tradition. Chubb’s is a multi-talented creator as she not only dances in jingle dresses, she makes them too. Residing in Winnipeg, Canada, Chubb shares what it is like living in the largest Indigenous-populated city in Canada. Her dancing, sewing and educational videos are extremely insightful into the Indigenous experience. Once you hear the rhythmic and melodic sounds her jingle dresses make while dancing, you won’t be able to get enough of her videos.

@geronimo.warrior — Geronimo Louie

Geronimo Louie is a Chiricahua Apache and Navajo fashion designer using TikTok to show off his talent in crafting traditional Indigenous ribbon work clothing. Louie uses this a way to express his Two-Spirit identity — an Indigenous person who has both male and female spirits or identifies with both genders — as well as his Indigenous queer identity. Louie’s account provides a safe space for people who are Two-Spirit or queer and provides discourse on what it means to be a part of those communities. His beautifully designed skirts and dresses earned him a feature in Vogue and are sure to earn him a follow by any user on TikTok.

@tiamiscihx — Tia Wood

Tia Wood, a Plains Cree and Salish creator, shares videos donning traditional regalia while singing. She is taking widely trending TikTok sounds and “making them Indigenous” by adding Native vocalizations to the track. A talented singer and dancer, Wood posts different teachings and history lessons from “Aunty T,” a term of endearment that she calls herself. Whether she is singing traditional Indigenous songs or dancing in bright-colored regalia, Wood’s account exhibits the beauty of Indigenous rituals and is one that deserves a spot on your following list.

Trinity Gomez is a junior writing about TikTok and popular culture. Her column, “TikTalk,” runs every other Tuesday.