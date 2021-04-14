Offensive line a priority for USC at spring practice

Junior quarterback Kedon Slovis has 47 career passing touchdowns in 18 games at USC. Slovis is entering his third season as the Trojans’ signal-caller. (Daily Trojan file photo)

After a tough finish to 2020, USC is hoping it can make some noise this coming college football season. With spring practice kicking off just two weeks ago, a question the Trojans face this season is how the offensive line will hold up.

Star offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker declared for the NFL draft, making an already depleted offensive line desperate for more experience. They’ll look to lean on more experienced offensive lineman such as redshirt seniors Jalen McKenzie and Liam Jimmons to find some continuity at left tackle.

On Tuesday, there were moments when the offensive line would collapse for a few snaps, then hold its ground to protect junior quarterback Kedon Slovis. Finding consistency is what head coach Clay Helton is looking for.

However, Helton isn’t guaranteeing any starting spots on the offensive line heading into the season. Helton said he plans on moving around the offensive tackles and guards to establish familiarity in different positions and see what works best.

It’s a process Helton feels comfortable with, and one he is not afraid to use all 15 spring practices to figure out, as well as some of training camp in the fall.

“Alijah [Vera-Tucker] was best at left tackle for us on our team [last year]. He was the best one for us at that moment, so that’s what we’re trying to find right now,” Helton said in a virtual press conference Saturday. “And it takes more than just two weeks [of practice]. You want to put kids in different positions, see how it relates to them and then make the best decisions for our team.”

Providing lineman an opportunity to improve and fight for playing time in spring practice is crucial in protecting Slovis, as well as establishing a consistent run game.

The gunslinging quarterback had an inconsistent 2020 season, throwing for 1,921 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions over six games.

The run game struggled too, only reaching a total of 584 yards over the same span — good enough for the lowest per-game rushing average in the Pac-12. The addition of Texas transfer senior Keaontay Ingram, as well as the return of senior running backs Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr, offer reason to be optimistic this season.

Following last season’s struggles on the ground, Helton emphasized his desire to create a run game USC can rely on.

“We’d love to have a guy that can touch the ball anywhere from 22, 25 times the game and a second guy come in that is able to spell him with 12-15 touches,” Helton said. “And so we’re searching for that. It’s a highly competitive room; it’s a talented room right now and it’s fun to watch.”

On the other side of the ball, the Trojans hope the defensive line will prove to be a dominant front.

It’s an experienced group with redshirt seniors Brandon Pili and Caleb Tremblay returning along with juniors Drake Jackson and Jacob Lichtenstein. All four caused havoc in practice Tuesday, setting the tone for a defense hoping to build on last season’s successes.

Helton had high praise for an unfamiliar name — 6-foot-3 325-pound freshman defensive lineman Jay Toia.

“A mountain of a man, biggest head I’ve ever seen. Head like an elephant,” Helton said Saturday. “Having watched him practice, I love his competitiveness; I love his coachability… he has a bright future at USC.”

There’s plenty of room to improve though, as Helton said he specifically wants to see better third-down efficiency from the defense. This scenario was extensively practiced toward the end of practice Tuesday, with the defense recording multiple short-yardage stops.

USC will play its Spring Showcase at the Coliseum this Saturday at 1 p.m.