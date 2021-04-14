Rhythm and News S6E6: Influencer culture with Live2 Create founder McClain Portis


Live2 Create is a content creating platform that aims to create fanbases for unknown talent through social media. Hosts Anmol Bajpai and Srika Ramani talk to McClain Portis, CEO and founder of Live2 Create, about his company and how he plans to use online platforms to grow his base. They then talk about influencer culture after the bullying and sexual assault allegations facing David Dobrik and members of The Vlog Squad. “Tequila,” the latest song from USC sophomore Sumit, is featured in this podcast. Music by Joakim Karud.

