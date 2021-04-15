Trojans heating up as they face bruins in season finale

Sophomore midfielder Croix Bethune scored three of the Trojans’ five goals in Sunday’s win over Cal. (Amanda Chou | Daily Trojan)

USC wrapped up its Bay Area road trip with a 5-0 victory against Cal Sunday. Sophomore midfielder Croix Bethune led the Trojans with three goals and an assist. Earlier in the weekend, USC’s game against Stanford resulted in a 0-0 draw. The Cal game was the Trojans’ first road victory this season, leading into their upcoming season finale against No. 3 UCLA Friday.

Sunday’s game saw 12 attempted shots by each team. But the Trojans were able to shoot nine of those on goal to Cal’s four. It was a remarkable game for senior forward Tara McKeown, who assisted on all of the Trojans’ three goals in the first half.

USC is 4-0-1 in their last five games, marking their best five-game stretch of the season. The Bruins and Trojans met earlier this season in a non-conference matchup where the Trojans gave up a one-goal lead late in the game, resulting in a 2-2 draw in extra time.

The Trojans are no stranger to extra time, as four of their games this season have required overtime.

“We just approach [overtime] how we would throughout the regular game, but we make it a point to stay locked in defensively since a golden goal would win,” McKeown said.

In conference play, the Trojans have kept up their extra defensive efforts in overtime, only falling once to Colorado. Overall, USC’s late-season defensive performance has been impressive, having not allowed a goal since the March 18 game against UCLA.

However, the Bruins continue to be the Trojans’ toughest conference opponent. The Bruins just clinched their 12th Pac-12 Championship in their 3-1 victory against Cal last week. UCLA’s only loss this season came against Arizona State who defeated the Bruins 2-1 in overtime and also beat the Trojans earlier this season.

The Bruins are led by freshman forward Reilyn Turner and sophomore forward Mia Fishel, who accounted for 15 goals and seven assists in the season combined. UCLA has also put up 31 goals this season to USC’s 23.

The Trojans will enjoy a home-field advantage on Friday. USC hasn’t lost a home game the entire season — allowing zero goals at home since the season opener against BYU. On the other hand, UCLA has dominated on the road, sporting a 6-0 record and only allowing three goals.

Junior forwards Penelope Hocking and McKeown have been standout performers for the Trojans thus far. Hocking leads the Trojans with nine goals scored, while McKeown has added six goals of her own. The duo have been essential to the team’s success this season.

“We’ve been friends for a while, even before college,” McKeown said. “That dynamic between us up top is good chemistry on and off the field, and knowing what each other wants to do and likes to do.”

The game between USC and UCLA was a nail-biter last month, and the clash between each team’s impressive defensive units and standout forwards should provide another competitive match. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. and will stream on the Pac-12 Network.