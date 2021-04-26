Trojans’ perfect season ends in 6-13 loss to Bruins

Redshirt senior driver Denise Mammolito scored three points in Sunday’s loss against UCLA. Mammolito has been the top contributor for this team. (Andrew Kerner | Daily Trojan)

In a highly anticipated two-game set against crosstown rival No. 3 UCLA, the No. 1 women’s water polo team lost their first game of the season against the Bruins in Westwood on Sunday following a 5-3 win on Saturday. The 17-1 Trojans will now head into the MPSF and NCAA tournament with championship hopes still strong.

The two-game series began Saturday morning in what was a defensive battle from start to finish. After eight minutes of scoreless play to start the game, junior driver Grace Tehaney was able to find the back of the net, giving the Trojans a 1-0 lead going into the second period.

Just a minute into the second period, redshirt senior utility Maud Megens came in with an assist to junior utility Bayley Weber to put the Trojans ahead on the scoreboard 2-1 through the fourth period. Weber would again contribute with an assist to redshirt senior driver Kelsey McIntosh to put another point on the board 16 seconds into the fourth period. UCLA responded with a goal of its own, but Megens cushioned USC’s lead to 4-2 just 20 seconds later.

McIntosh hammered the final nail in the coffin with a top corner shot that made the final score 5-2 with 1:33 remaining. The driver attempted six shots throughout the game and added to her season total of 14 goals.

Megens led the squad with seven shots, while Weber rounded out the leaderboard with five shots and two points. This senior lineup has been the backbone of USC’s defense all season, and on Sunday, it became clear the Bruins had adjusted to shut them down.

The Trojans could not keep up with UCLA’s offensive production. While USC scored the opening goal on a penalty shot from Megens and redshirt senior driver Denise Mammolito, UCLA responded with three straight goals. By halftime, the score remained tight at 5-3.

When USC returned to the water they experienced a scoring drought. The third period slump allowed four UCLA goals, two by junior attacker Val Ayala, and created a deficit the Trojans could not claw back from. Three Trojans would score in the final eight minutes, but the Bruins managed to respond every time and finish with a 13-6 victory.

Megens again led the Trojans with nine shots and two points, with Mammolito following behind her with six shots and three points.

This is the first loss for USC since Feb. 9, 2020 against a UCLA squad with many of the same top players. Prior to the loss, the Trojans were on a 23-game winning streak that solidified their top seeding in the upcoming MPSF tournament.

The team will enjoy a week of rest by the virtue of their first-round MPSF tournament bye. They will then travel to Tempe, Ariz. to play in the MPSF semifinals on May 1.