USC set to battle MPSF conference foes

Redshirt senior goalie Holly Parker is often the catalyst of the team’s energy, encouraging communication and starting off drives. Parker has recorded 111 saves this season. (Alexis Francel | Daily Trojan)

It’s that time of the year again — the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation women’s water polo tournament begins this weekend. Participating teams, including first-seeded USC, second-seeded UCLA, third-seeded Stanford, fourth-seeded Cal, fifth-seeded Arizona State, sixth-seeded Indiana and seventh-seeded San José State will face off at the Mona Plummer Aquatic Center for a coveted position in the NCAA tournament.

Fresh off their heartbreaking first loss of the season against UCLA Sunday, the Trojans are looking to recast their focus after earning a bye on the first day of MPSF competition Friday as the No. 1 seed. On Saturday, they’ll make their debut against the winner of Game 3, a matchup between Cal and Arizona State on Friday.

USC traveled to Berkeley in March to face the Bears in a two-game showdown, with USC coming out on top both times with scores of 17-11 and 12-9. This was the start of the Trojans’ MPSF campaign, with redshirt seniors Maud Megens, utility, and Denise Mammolito, driver, collecting five goals apiece in the first matchup.

The Trojans also had the opportunity to get some game experience against the Sun Devils, with two matches earlier in the season in Tempe and a two-game bout at home for Senior Day earlier this month. Freshman driver Julia Janov shined along with junior 2-meter Mireia Guiral, who won MPSF Player of the Week honors this past week for her perfect 4-for-4 shooting, four exclusions drawn and two steals against Arizona State.

With formidable defensive displays previously shown against both of these opponents, USC will then have to gear up for Sunday’s final, which could be against UCLA, SJSU, Stanford or Indiana, depending on who advances from that side of the bracket.

The Trojans’ regular season closed out with their 23-game undefeated streak being snapped by UCLA. While this did not impact USC’s top-seeded position for the MPSF Tournament, it did reveal weaknesses in the team’s defense.

USC’s first bout against the Bruins last Saturday saw just five of the Trojans’ 28 shots completed for goals, but the Trojans never trailed and recorded six steals to keep the ball on their offensive drives. On Sunday, a one-point UCLA lead in the first quarter turned into a two-point advantage by the half. A scoreless third for USC, along with an 8-point second half from the Bruins secured the Trojans’ 13-6 defeat.

In addition, UCLA posted a .448 shooting percentage in Sunday’s matchup, more than twice that of USC, in addition to capitalizing on a .500 powerplay percentage compared to USC’s .231.

These are adjustments that head coach Marko Pintaric is responsive to, considering the high energy of Saturday’s game and the rivalry between the two teams.

“A player’s like ‘We did great,’ you know, they want to get back [in the pool] so … it’s really hard to manage the shift anymore and emotions and, you know to to come next day and play consistent and win it,” Pintaric said.

Pintaric doesn’t see the loss as a hindrance to the Trojans’ performance in the upcoming MPSF Tournament, however.

“I’m just the manager — I’m just managing,” Pintaric said. “Credit to the girls. These girls are training like this, they really welcome the adversity and this is what sports is all about.”

The MPSF Tournament will be held from April 30 to May 2, with the Trojans first playing in Game 6 on Saturday, May 1 at 2:00 p.m. in the semifinals in single-elimination format. Following the tournament, the seeds for the NCAA Championship will be announced May 3.