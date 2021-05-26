USC Track stars awarded Pac-12 honors post-season

Photo courtesy of USC Athletics, Design by: Alyssa Shao

A prosperous Track & Field season concluded last week with USC athletes earning impressive awards.

Senior sprinter TeeTee Terry was named Women’s Track Athlete of the Year and redshirt senior distance runner Isaiah Jewett was named Men’s Track Athlete of the Year, the conference announced last week.

Terry won the Pac-12 100-meter sprint this season for the third time in a row and the 200-meter dash with a personal best time of 22.72. She is also a key member of USC’s 4×100-meter relay squad. A class of 2021 graduate, Terry graduated from USC as one of the greatest runners ever. Terry holds the USC record in the 100-meter dash and is ninth all-time on USC’s outdoor 200-meter dash list.

Jewett concluded his career by winning the Pac-12 800-meter title for the second year in a row with a personal record of 1:45.16. His time moved him into second place on USC’s all-time list behind only Ibrahim Okash with a time of 1:44.92 in 1988. Jewett became the first Trojan to win the 800-meter dash in back-to-back years.

Both Trojans had imperative roles in outstanding Pac-12 finishes. Women’s Track & Field won its third straight Pac-12 championship earlier this month, and the men’s team finished second. They’re also part of teams ranked No. 3 going into the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds next month.

Outside of Terry and Jewett, head coach Caryl Smith Gilbert was named Women’s Coach of the Year for the third straight year and fifth all-time. Gilbert has coached the Trojans for eight years. During this time, USC has won 15 combined Pac-12 titles and 75 individual titles in seven Pac-12 Championships.

This year’s women’s team put up 162.5 total points — the third highest in the program’s Pac-12 Championship history.