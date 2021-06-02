TXT stirs chaos with their genre-bending comeback album

Fusing elements of pop, punk, rock and disco among other genres, TXT expands their already-diverse discography with “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.” Photo from @BIGHIT_MUSIC on Twitter.

K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER returned May 31 for their fourth comeback with their second album, “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.” The five-member group, composed of members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai, cemented their well-deserved status as “monster rookies,” emerging as one of the biggest and most promising fourth-generation K-pop groups since their debut in March 2019. This time, TXT surpassed 700,000 pre-orders for their album, the most of any fourth generation group.

Despite being one of the few K-pop boy groups that debuted with, and have maintained, a bright and youthful concept with their debut single “CROWN,” TXT stands out for their diverse discography, ranging from ballads and rhythm and blues to dance-pop and hip-hop with trap influences. “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE” further proves the group’s versatility as they graze the rock genre.

TXT re-visits the ballad genre with the warming “Anti-Romantic.” Compared to the rest of the album, there is significantly less vocal processing, post-production effects and instrumentation. The chords and plucking of strings are like fairy dust, while the members beautifully harmonize, making for an enchanting and dreamy melody. There is even less instrumentation in the chorus, allowing their natural and tender vocals to shine.

Fans particularly anticipated “Anti-Romantic” after TXT released previews of each song from the album on TikTok while displaying their mastery of TikTok transitions and trends. “Anti-Romantic” exceeded expectations, especially with the group’s debut performance of the song during their comeback show on Mnet May 31. With a more stripped-back performance than usual, the members flexed their stellar vocals.

TXT also performed the lead single, “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You),” a personal favorite that features singer-songwriter Seori. Many artists contributed to the song, including fellow Big Hit Entertainment group BTS’ RM. TXT first dives into the rock sound in “0X1=LOVESONG.” The instrumentation is heavy and grandiose throughout, starting with a drum beat drop and a heavenly chorus of vocals. As the percussion continues thundering, the intensity increases to resemble a feel-good, empowering soundtrack of a coming-of-age teen movie.

The lyrics here also express sorrow and desperation; HueningKai sings, “I’m full of problems, love sick,” while Taehyun pleads, “Save me / Take my hand / Please use me like a drug.” The boys sing with a rasp, adding to the song’s angst, especially as Taehyun belts, “I know I love you.” Seori’s soft voice blends perfectly with Beomgyu and Yeonjun’s deep and soulful color.

During the comeback show, TXT also debuted “No Rules,” a funky and refreshing dance-pop, perfect for the summer. Energetic and charismatic, the unique choreography shows what TXT does best: emphasizing synchronization and coordination. Yeonjun also raps here and there, but he has still yet to reveal the full extent of his rapping abilities.

The bass differentiates “No Rules” from the album’s other pop tracks: “Magic,” “Ice Cream” and “What if I had been that PUMA.” Despite all being dance-pop tracks, each exhibits a distinct signature sound. “Magic” displays a disco influence and takes after early 2000s pop songs. The groovy bop is also TXT’s first full-English song. The intro to “Ice Cream” mimics the sounds of an ice cream truck surrounded by a crowd of kids, reminiscent of childhood summer memories. The song is funky, and the members’ voices sound a bit muffled as if the song is being played through a radio. Though odd, this effect adds a unique color that makes “Ice Cream” stand out from the rest. The robotic tinge from the autotune in “What if I had been that PUMA” is also striking stylistically.

The last two songs, including “Dear Sputnik,” which HueningKai co-produced, lean more toward the album’s “chaos” concept. “Dear Sputnik” wastes no time in building up to the chorus, but then the pre-chorus surprisingly dips into a darker melody before the drums rebuild tension. The heavy drums and electric guitar riffs are electrifying. The punk-pop style was relatively unexplored in TXT’s previous music, but “Dear Sputnik” dips perfectly into it.

Co-produced by singer-songwriter and rapper Ashnikko, “Frost” ends the album on an Ashnikko-style bang. “Frost” fully embodies the ‘chaos’ concept and the synth-rock sound, like a villain theme song. HueningKai starts the song by sing-talking and laughing almost maniacally. The intense bass drives the song and adds to the delirious ambiance. The members played further into the rock sound by belting with a growl — borderline shouting — the lyrics. Soobin’s rasp was especially shocking, as his vocals are typically smooth and silky. “Frost” is a solid — and surprising — ending to this flawlessly executed album.

All in all, “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE” is another successful album and comeback from the monster rookies. Living up to its name, the album intensifies with each song, as if documenting the journey to the end — to ultimate chaos. What is most impressive is the various vocal techniques that the boys used to fit the vibes of each song. Their delicate ballad singing and harmonizing, as well as their raspy belting, impressed all.

No one member lacks as a vocalist, dancer, rapper or visual. They also have become more involved in the creation of their music, as seen by this most recent comeback — at least one member is credited in five of the album’s eight songs, with HueningKai co-producing one. TXT never fails to disappoint with their range and willingness to experiment, proving once again with “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE” that they make any music genre their own.

4.5/5