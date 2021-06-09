REVIEW: “In the Heights” is a theatrical, cinematic and cultural masterpiece

The movie adaptation of “In The Heights,” starring Anthony Ramos and Olga Merediz, was adapted to screen by Jon M. Chu. (Photo courtesy of Macall Polay).

Warning: This review contains spoilers.

Just breathe. Another musical is coming to the big screen.

Movie adaptations of famous Broadway musicals are increasingly becoming the norm. It’s hard to believe that we are getting at least three of them this year, starting with the Tony Award-winning musical “In the Heights.”

In it, Lin-Manuel Miranda returns with another one of his beloved musicals, following the surprise proshot of “Hamilton” that was released on Disney Plus only last July. The latest installment in musical-to-movie adaptations over the years, “In the Heights,” directed by Jon M. Chu, nearly perfects what it means to be one in this day and age. Actors and creators from the film shared their thoughts at a college roundtable interview May 24.

Despite making some changes that die-hard fans would definitely notice, the movie nevertheless stays true to the authenticity of the original musical. The plot centers on characters doing what they can to achieve their own personal measures of success within their community of Washington Heights in New York City.

From the very beginning, the movie introduces us to the overarching concept of the Spanish word sueñito, or little dream, which was a theme heavily implied through the characters in the original musical. Despite being a verbal theme unique to the movie, the idea of sueñito gives audiences clarity to better understand the motives of the characters.

“I think it’s in our blood as children of immigrants,” said Melissa Barrera, who plays Vanessa in the film adaptation. “It’s ingrained in us that we’re ‘dreamers,’ in the broad sense of the word. Every person in the ensemble of the movie has different dreams … but every single dream is as important as the next.”

Theatre-goers may also be skeptical at first of certain decisions made in regards to what made the final cut to the big screen.

These decisions include the removal of Nina’s (Leslie Grace) mother Camila’s storyline from the Rosario family picture, along with fan-favorite songs like Benny (Corey Hawkins) and Nina’s love duet “Sunrise” and Abuela Claudia’s (Olga Merediz) tear-jerking “Hundreds of Stories.”

“‘In the Heights’ has always been a tapestry,” said Quiara Alegría Hudes, writer of the musical’s book. “To me, the lead character is the community … When we moved from the stage play to the screenplay, we knew we would have to eliminate some elements to [give] the ones that remain in the tapestry … room to breathe on screen.”

But, despite the changes, Merediz’s reprisal of her Tony-nominated performance as Abuela Claudia allows audiences to feel as if they were watching the original production.

“Reprising the role in the movie, I definitely [was] very hard on myself,” said Merediz. “I felt like I had to, again, … get it from the depths of my soul and be true to this character.”

And with stage-to-film changes, comes stage-to-film enhancements.

Plays and musicals already utilize clever maneuvering of special effects to bring stories to life on stage. Film productions embrace that same creative freedom through the magic of editing.

“There were so many technical parts and moving pieces that we weren’t even aware of,” Grace said. “I can’t even imagine all the things that the film crew had to do to make sure that we got this illusion. It’s … magical.”

And director Chu uses this aspect to his advantage to further evoke the cultural vibrance of the Latinx community for “In the Heights.”

“I think he was the person that was supposed to direct this film,” said Jimmy Smits, who plays Kevin Rosario in the upcoming film adaptation. “He [does] these beautiful scenes for ‘Paciencia y Fe’ and ‘96,000’ that are odes to old Hollywood, but at the same time, very current.”

It’s without a doubt that the film adaptation’s release could not come at a more vital time.

“Coming through this pandemic and having to reckon with not only health issues, but a lot of social issues, whether it’s LGBTQ+, immigration or BLM, it’s all of these things that have made us more in tune,” Smits said.

With the increased awareness in social-political movements in the past year, “In the Heights” brilliantly focuses on and lifts up the voices of the Latinx community by placing audiences in intimate settings that are representative of their cultural experiences.

“It’s part of our culture to have intimate moments [in the] salon … because it’s a therapy session,” said Dascha Polanco, who plays Cuca in the film. “It’s a moment for us to not only beautify but express ourselves in a safe place, for us to feel at home and belong. And so, playing the roles of women that own [this] business represents women that raised us within our community, as well.”

Considering the cultural impacts that “In the Heights” made as a stage musical and will make as a film adaptation, audiences can be assured this is only the beginning for the necessary and more authentic representation of the Latinx and minority communities in the future of film.

“[‘In the Heights’] goes to show this can work,” Polanco said. “These stories do work and there’s a yearn for it … Now, the question is ‘what’s next’ and who’s willing to take that risk and leap forward.”

“In the Heights” comes out in theaters and will be available for streaming on HBO Max on June 11.

5/5

Editor’s Note: This article was edited to include the spoiler warning.