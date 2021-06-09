The perfect shows to stream during Pride Month

RuPaul and Izzy G. star as Robert and AJ in the new Netflix series “AJ And The Queen.” (Photo Courtesy of IMDb).

Pride Month is a time for everyone to acknowledge and celebrate the lives of those who identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community. Whether you personally identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community or are an ally, this month is the perfect time to curl up on the couch and binge-watch shows that celebrate Pride. Here are six essential shows for your consideration to get the party started:

Handsome (YouTube)

If you are looking for something quick to watch, check out the new LGBTQ+ web series “HANDSOME,” which dropped June 5 on YouTube. Created and directed by Devon Matthew O’Kane, the series follows the main character, Devon, as he reenters the dating world.

After coming out of a long-term relationship, Devon must figure out how to navigate the world of online dating. Being in his early 30s doesn’t make things easier. The series follows him and his adventures as he goes on a series of dates and meets a wide range of different people. This comedy-drama series is filled with real-life experiences that highlight the ups and downs of the online dating world.

You can watch “HANDSOME” on Devon O’Kane’s YouTube channel, or on Instagram @handsometheseries.

AJ And The Queen (Netflix)

If you’ve ever watched “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” how could you not love RuPaul? Since the meteoric success of his reality TV competition took off, this distinguished entertainer has continued to create TV series celebrating the LGBTQ+ community for everyone to enjoy. In his show, “AJ And The Queen” — which he directs and stars in — RuPaul plays the role of Robert, a luckless drag queen (Ruby Red) who is robbed by her boyfriend, preventing her from opening up her own drag club as she’d hoped.

As Robert heads out on a road trip for a cross country tour, he is accompanied by AJ, a 10-year-old who tags along in hopes of making some extra cash by swindling adults into giving her money. This 10 part series following them on their cross country journey is filled with laughter, tears, fun and lots of crazy adventures.

Pride: The LGBTQ+ History Series (Peacock)

Are you curious about how Pride is celebrated around the globe? Then “Pride: The LGBTQ+ History series,” the six part Peacock docuseries, is the show for you.

Mark Kenneth Woods and Micheal Yerxa take you along as they travel to international Pride celebrations in cities like New York, Salt Lake City, Hong Kong, Alberta and many more, all while learning more about LGBTQ+ history. Since the coronavirus pandemic has halted most travel plans, this show is the perfect way to escape your home and travel with them, all while viewing the extravagant ways that Pride is celebrated.

Modern Family (Peacock)

If you’re looking for an excuse to rewatch “Modern Family,” this is it. The Emmy award-winning show chronicles the lives of multiple families (who are all interrelated through Jay Pritchett, played by Ed O’ Neill) and highlights the day-to-day struggles that arise in conjugal, blended and same-sex households. “Modern Family” was one of the very first primetime TV shows that starred a gay couple, Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet). Throughout the 11 season series, audiences get to follow Mitch and Cam as they experience milestones from adopting a child to getting married. It’s an amazing, unforgettable journey that everyone should watch.

A Little Late With Lily Singh (Peacock)

Comedian, author, YouTube sensation and member of the LGBTQ+ community, Lily Singh has ventured into the world of late-night talk shows, becoming the first LGBTQ+ woman to host a late night talk show. Her show, “A Little Late With Lily Singh,” is the perfect mix of sit-down interviews with celebrity guests, comedic sketches and musical performances.

If you are interested in more lighthearted content, her show is perfect to watch. Laugh, listen and learn as you get to hear from some of your favorite entertainers such as transgender actresses MJ Rodriquez and Laverne Cox, Caldwell Tidicue, also known as Bob the Drag Queen and many more. With two seasons, she has recorded a total of 156 episodes which is definitely enough to enjoy throughout the entirety of Pride month.

For & Against (Hulu)

Looking for a grittier show to stream? “For & Against” is an LGBTQ+ political TV series that focuses on issues gay Americans have faced over the years. They cover a wide variety of topics including the issue of HIV criminalization and the separation of church and state.

The series also features an interview with gay Republican, Fred Karger, who formally ran in the 2012 United States presidential election. In addition, the series highlights interviews with Gregory T. Angelo and Stephen Sherock, Republicans who identify as gay. They express their reasoning as to why they are affiliated with a political party that has historically been discriminatory towards the LGBTQ+ community. If you are interested in seeing how the lives of the LGBTQ+ community are affected by politics and political leaders, this is the perfect show for you.