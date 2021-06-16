Six must-read books for every college student this summer

From authors Erik Larson to Julia Alvarez, there’s a wide library of books that are perfect for summer reading. (Daily Trojan | Huong Nguyen).

The sun is shining and summer is officially on our doorstep. As class readings are no longer required and students can give their eyes some rest from Zoom, it’s time to brush up on some reading-for-fun skills. Of course, like everything, a book is not one-size-fits-all, and whether you are majoring in computer science or communication, there will be a story for everyone. So, without further ado, let’s dive into six stories for the summer.

For the History Major Who Loves True Crime: “Devil in the White City” by Erik Larson

For all of my fellow history majors, consider this an expansion of your favorite true crime podcast. “Devil in the White City” is a nonfiction book so lyrical with such rich character development that it feels as though it is fiction. The story explores the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair — specifically, its occurrence among a serial murder in the city. From the architects who pulled off the marvel of skyscrapers to the murderous H.H. Holmes who had a hotel that has since been referred to as his “murder castle” beside the fairgrounds, this story artfully delves into the intersections of the fair and murderer. Ultimately, this story is so layered and complex, it’s actually difficult to believe it is nonfiction. Larson’s writing is particularly exceptional as well, as the reader can practically feel the Chicago lake air and view the beautiful architecture of the fair while consuming the story. “Devil in the White City” is an incredibly captivating historical mystery that is sure to delight any true crime enthusiast.

If You Love a Sister Stories and a Conversational Tone: “Yolk” by Mary H.K. Choi

If you haven’t read a Mary H.K. Choi book, this is a perfect introduction to her stories. Complete with Choi’s signature colloquial tone and complex character development, “Yolk” is her third published book that delves into the captivating relationship between two estranged young adult sisters. Our first character, June, is the eldest with the perfect life in her flawless New York City apartment. Her estranged sister Jayne, on the other hand, is barely making it through fashion school, haunted by demons that she is not ready to face. When June is diagnosed with cancer, Jayne is charged with caring for her as they work through the emotion of their estrangement. “Yolk” deals with a plethora of deep human issues, such as eating disorders, the Eurocentricity of the United States, and what it means to leave your past behind. It also explores identity as Jayne feels neither Korean — she moved to the United States when she was young — or American enough. Despite Choi’s wittiness, this is not the happiest book in the world. However, readers can be assured that, despite this, the darker themes of this incredibly well-written story are explored with love and a gentle hand.

If You Love Magical Realism and Lyrical Writing: “The Raven Boys” by Maggie Stiefvater

Put simply, “The Raven Boys” just feels like summer. The novel, set in rural Virginia, follows Blue — the daughter of a psychic — who is told by her mother she will cause her true love to die. Despite her aversion to the students from the all-boys “rich-kid school,” she goes on to become friends with a ragtag group of boys in search of a missing Welsh king. Each of these boys couldn’t be more different — one with money, one who is low-income and is reaching for the stars, one who likes fast cars with no ambition and one who is only described as “smudgy.” As Blue’s relationships with each of them grow deeper, one wonders: will her true love be one of these boys? In the first book of its series, “The Raven Boys,” author Maggie Stiefvater has a style of writing that makes the simplest of sentences feel luxurious. If you love hints of Welsh mythology, complex characters and Virginia scenery, this book will be a fantastic read.

If You Love a Forbidden Love Story: “Red, White & Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston

Since “Red, White & Royal Blue” was universally considered the “it book” last summer for romance novel lovers, consider this a reminder to read it this year. A book filled with sparkling dialogue and deeply complex characters, how could you not want to read it? The novel follows Alex, the first son of the first female president of the United States and his relationship with the English prince, Henry. After a confrontation between the two involving a fallen wedding cake, a friendship had to be staged to save the reputation of the monarch and the president. Now, the two boys face the challenge of overcoming their hatred and becoming real friends. Without too many spoilers, this story is filled with a mixture of fun, romance and serious challenges as Henry and Alex come to terms with their sexualities as they move from enemies to friends to lovers. There is a reason this book was so highly-lauded by most readers – it is a quick, fun read that is perfect for any reader on the go this summer.

If You Love Multiple Points of View and Vivid Characters: “How the García Girls Lost Their Accents” by Julia Alvarez

Julia Alvarez is a highly-lauded author in the literary world for a reason, and “How the García Girls Lost Their Accents” is considered to be among her best work. The carefully crafted novel follows four sisters and the disparate paths they take after fleeing the Dominican Republic for New York City. One grows to be a psychologist, another a poet, an artist and a woman enraptured with American life in the 1960s. The story explores familial ties across oceans and the reckoning the sisters are forced to face with their home country and their adopted country at a time of women’s liberation. Language also plays a massive role in the book as Yolanda, the poet, wrestles with writing in a foreign language — English. The writing is utterly atmospheric and captivates the reader as the island life of the Dominican Republic and the different lifestyle of New York City is described with such care. This book is an exploration of identity and what it means to be a woman and is well worth a read.

If You Love a Psychological Thriller: “The Wicker King” by K. Ancrum

Of course, not everyone reaches for a romantic contemporary during the summer months. If this sounds like you, “The Wicker King” is a psychological thriller that’s sure to satiate your hunger for something different from happily ever after. Written by K. Ancrum, the story follows a high schooler named Jack who’s on the edge of two worlds due to a hallucinatory disorder with unknown origins. Luckily, his friend, August, helps him cope by remaining a true friend, listening to Jack’s hallucinations without judgement. This is a story about the beauty of friendship, emotion and the cryptic world that Jack inhabits. Simultaneously full of suspense and tenderness, Ancrum’s writing style is dreamy and gripping, perfect for lazy summer afternoons.