Visit these LA ice cream shops for a real scream

(Daily Trojan | Emma Detrick)

July is National Ice Cream Month, and what better way to celebrate than exploring new ice cream spots? The Daily Trojan shares a selection of ice cream shops in Los Angeles that are on our must-visit list:

Wanderlust Creamery

Earlier this year, CNN Philippines reported on this Instagram-worthy shop, praising co-founders Adrienne Borlongan and Jon-Patrick Lopez for catering to Asian immigrant communities with a variety of nostalgic flavors, including the Southeast Asia-inspired Pandan Tres Leches and an aesthetically pleasing Ube Malted Crunch. Made with malted milk and crunchy malt pieces in addition to purple yams, the latter is Borlongan’s personal take on traditional ube ice cream. Borlongan writes that there’s a meaning behind these choices — she didn’t want to replicate simply another popular ube flavor. Instead, the Ube Malted Crunch is uniquely inspired by her Filipinx American upbringing and identity.

Wanderlust Creamery has five regular locations throughout L.A., and on Sundays can be found at the Smorgasburg food market in Downtown LA.

Mateo’s Ice Cream & Fruit Bars

The late Priciliano Mateo founded Mateo’s Ice Cream & Fruit Bars back in 1982. According to its website, Mateo’s has served generations since then with its brightly colored traditional Mexican delicacies inspired by Mateo’s Oaxacan heritage. Ice cream flavors include mamey and horchata ‘n walnuts, but aside from ice cream, Mateo’s also offers fruit popsicles (made entirely from fruit) and chocolate-covered bananas. Yelp reviewer Mike M. writes that Mateo’s is a “must try” for all who live in L.A. Don’t just take Mike’s word for it, though: the establishment has nearly five stars on Yelp with 450+ reviews.

King Kone

This family-owned ice cream truck has made an appearance in the Los Angeles Times’s list supporting Black-owned businesses in LA and, according to King Kone’s website, they’re the “BEST Ice Cream Delivery truck service period.” Instead of traveling low and far to find them, King Kone comes to you for all your personal ice cream needs.

The most noteworthy dessert here is, unsurprisingly, the King Kone. It’s a creamy customizable ice cream sundae with your choice of strawberry, caramel or chocolate sauce plus peanuts and whipped cream. If you’re in the mood for something lighter, try a root beer float for some childhood nostalgia or a simple soft-serve in a cup or cone. Their catering services are a hit with large events and can be located on their website.

SomiSomi

This Korean ice cream chain may not be local to L.A., but its Koreatown location was featured in a Buzzfeed video with legendary K-pop star and L.A. resident Tiffany Young, which makes it a Los Angeles staple in its own right. SomiSomi’s signature dessert is the Ah-Boong, which consists of a taiyaki (fish-shaped bun) with filling and ice cream either on top of or below the taiyaki. Fillings range from custard to Nutella.

While ice cream flavors vary from location to location, they generally include matcha, oreo and milk. With multiple locations within a short distance from USC, SomiSomi is a “filling” ice cream (get it?) for students on a hot day.

P.S., Young ordered the Black Sesame ice cream with pink sprinkles.

Holy Roly

The name’s a fun homage to their Thai-inspired rolled ice cream, but their ice creams are the real stars of the show. Each order comes with a toasted marshmallow and a variety of toppings that make the end result a delight to look at. Not to mention, it’s extremely fun seeing your ice cream transform in front of your eyes. Holy Roly has locations in Melrose and Koreatown, L.A. and is also available to order online.

Creamalicious

“There’s no ice cream on the market like Creamalicious at all,” says Creamalicious founder Chef Liz Rogers. A tribute to Southern favorites, Creamalicious celebrates Rogers’s roots and community and is inspired by family recipes that have been passed down for generations. Flavors include the pastry-inspired Porch Light Peach Cobbler, Grandma Gigi’s Sweet Potato Pie and Right as Rain Red Velvet Cheesecake.

As the only Black-owned national ice cream brand, Creamalicious makes it a point to collaborate with businesses owned by women and people of color, according to its website. The brand has received features in KTLA, Black Enterprise, Southern Living and more. Pints can be found at participating Walmarts, Meijers, Schnucks and Jungle Jim’s.

MILK+T

It’s true that MILK+T is more known for its titular milk tea than its ice cream. Yet, it would be remiss to not include MILK+T on this list, as one of the major specialties on the menu is milk tea with a side of ice cream. Starting in 2015 as a boba truck, they first opened as a store in nearby Little Tokyo, which remains the flagship shop and only location in Los Angeles. The Little Tokyo menu features 10 different ice cream drinks called the Sip N’Dip. Go on a “Guilt Trip” with vanilla ice cream and chocolate drizzles, or reach for the “Top Shelf” for coffee ice cream paired with black milk tea. If you’re in the mood for some “Bad Bunny,” opt for a purple drink with ube, taro root and cookies and cream ice cream. It’s the best of both worlds at MILK+T when milk tea meets ice cream!

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

While Van Leeuwen Ice Cream originally began in New York as a scoop truck, it’s since become a nationwide ice cream staple. Founders Ben, Pete and Laura Van Leeuwen have brought the company all over the United States from Houston, Texas to Los Angeles, California. Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has also made the rounds in many lists, getting positive features in publications like Thrillist, Red Tricycle and Discover Los Angeles.

Vegan ice cream is what’s (paradoxically) hot here. The Van Leeuwens pride themselves on a commitment to simple ingredients, but that doesn’t mean their flavors have to be. Brownie Sundae Raspberry Swirl, Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk and Cookie Crumble Strawberry Jam are just some of the flavors available on their extensive list.