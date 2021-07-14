Dana Goldman appointed as Price Dean

Dana Goldman joined USC in 2009 and had directed the USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy and Economics for 12 years. (Daily Trojan File Photo)

Dana Goldman was appointed dean of the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy, according to a communitywide email by Provost Charles Zukoski Wednesday. Goldman previously served as interim dean since July 1, 2020.

Goldman will hold the C. Erwin and Ione L. Piper Dean’s Chair. A distinguished professor of Public Policy, Pharmacy, and Economics, he held the Leonard D. Schaeffer Director’s Chair since 2013.

“Dana Goldman has led the USC Price School through a tumultuous year with vision, creativity and caring, and I am delighted he has been appointed dean,” President Carol Folt said to USC News. “He will continue to work closely with the entire USC Price community to help bring about meaningful change in sustainability, health, social justice, planning and administration.”

Goldman joined USC in 2009 and has directed the USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy and Economics for 12 years. According to the email, Goldman will continue his role as co-director and his research in health care reform.

“The Price School is about translating research into action to address some of the most fundamental social challenges,” Goldman said in an interview with USC News. “Doing so requires us to collaborate with scholars throughout the university and to reach a broad audience.”

He has also held the Norman Topping Chair in medicine and public policy and is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine and the National Academy of Social Insurance. Goldman’s work includes more than 300 articles and over 19,000 citations. He has also edited scholarly journals such as “Health Affairs” and “Forum for Health Economics and Policy.”

Goldman has served as an advisor to the Congressional Budget Office and the National Institutes of Health. He received his bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and his doctorate in economics from Stanford University. Before joining USC, he served as the director of the health economics program and Bing Center at the RAND Corporation.

“Goldman has a comprehensive understanding of the excellence of the research and teaching at USC Price, one of the nation’s premier policy schools,” Zukoski said to USC News. “We are excited to see the school continue under his bold and dynamic leadership.”

The Dean Search Advisory Committee was chaired by Gould School of Law Dean Andrew Guzman.