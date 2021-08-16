Optimistic women’s volleyball tips off their season next week

Sophomore middle blocker Aleksandra Gryka reaches for the ball in a game against UCLA March 19. (Rohan Palla | Daily Trojan)

The 2020-21 volleyball season included a delayed start to the season, game cancellations and players unable to play due to coronavirus protocols, injuries and a rigorous 15 game schedule that featured only Pac-12 opponents.

Despite a 7-8 overall record, the Trojans finished last season by winning the last four games on their schedule — a streak that was sparked by a 3-2 win over nationally ranked UCLA in March.

Senior Captain and All-American outside hitter Brooke Botkin will again lead the team after an individual 2020 campaign, in which she tallied 217 kills, 145 digs and 16 aces — all of which were team highs. Last season, she was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference Team.

“Being a captain, I really want to lead my team by example,” Botkin said. “I want to put up good numbers every game. I want to allow myself to be a point scorer for this team. I want to lead people in the right direction. We set goals and values before every season. I want to lead by those.”

Senior Raquel Lázaro will also serve as a team captain this year. Lázaro is the team’s setter, and last season tallied 522 assists — 445 more than those on the team. She will continue to build on that number this season, and has high goals for the team as well.

“We have a very good team this year,” Lázaro said. “Playing unified will be one of our goals that we have to go for. We can definitely be top 4 in the National Championship. I really want to get there.”

To get there, the Trojans will navigate a different schedule than last season — one that features out-of-conference opponents. Their first three games will be against Denver, Campbell and Cal State University, Northridge.

The marquee matchup will come Sept. 4 when the Trojans travel to face defending National Champion Kentucky in the Bluegrass Battle. The Wildcats dominated women’s volleyball last year, finishing with a 24-1 record, and streamrolling through the NCAA tournament to claim the

national title.

Head coach Brad Keller, who is entering his second season with the team, will look to get things back on track after posting a 7-8 record his first year.

“The goals for the season and the team will always be to play at the highest level possible and compete for national championships,” Keller said. “Last year was an anomaly for a lot of schools. [It] was more about getting the opportunity to play and be a normal human in some capacity, so there wasn’t a great representation from a lot of volleyball programs around the country.”

But this season, Keller’s eyes are on the title.

“This year, a lot of programs, including ourselves, are going to be back at what we’re wanting to do, which is compete at the highest level and go after National Championship opportunities,” he said.

USC’s first game of the season will tip off the three-day Trojan Invitational on Aug. 27 against Denver.