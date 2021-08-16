USC football gears up for season full of new expectations

Junior quarterback Kedon Slovis, throws a pass during the spring football game in April. Slovis is entering possibly his final year at USC, after a 5-1 sophomore season. (Beth Mosch | Daily Trojan)

Heading into the Pac-12 Championship game last season, a win would’ve solidified the year as a massive step forward for USC Trojan football — an undefeated, Pac-12 winning season would’ve made a case for a College Football Playoff spot.

Those aspirations took a hit with the loss to Oregon, leaving the Trojans with nothing to show for the short season. Still, optimism floated around the program that wants to return to its glory years of the 2000s, and the fire was stoked even more after the Trojans landed a 2021 recruiting class ranked No. 7 in the nation. After the grind of the offseason, the team is ready to return to a packed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

With turnover in personnel, here’s how USC could line up to start the 2021 season.

Quarterback

The QB spot is one of the few positions that won’t see turnover as junior Kedon Slovis will return as the signal caller for the Trojans. Shouts of a Heisman bid before the start of last season were met with underwhelming play at times, but there is no debate that when it mattered most, Slovis delivered. Slovis led game-winning drives in three of the five regular season games, most notably against UCLA.

Unfortunately, the defining moment of the season for Slovis was the late-game interception he threw in the Pac-12 Championship game against Oregon, a ball that should’ve been thrown away more convincingly but instead fell victim to a toe-tap sideline pick. There is still more to be desired from USC’s number nine, but the foundation is there. With another year of experience under his belt, he could be poised for a huge offensive season with his skillset. There were moments last season where he looked untouchable, and consistency will be Slovis’ biggest goal going into his junior season.

Running back

The revolving-door running back system last season was one of the big question marks that never quite got answered.

Then redshirt junior Vavae Malepeai led all rushers with 238 total yards, but his injury struggles prevented him from becoming the clear starting back. Alongside Malepeai, junior Kenan Christon will return to the team. This year’s new additions to the running-game include freshman four-star recruit Brandon Campbell from Katy, Texas, as well as transfers, such as senior Keaontay Ingram from the University of Texas and redshirt sophomore Darwin Barlow from Texas Christian University. While there isn’t an announced starter for week one, Malepeai will likely be a strong candidate given his experience and the promise he showed last season.

Receivers

Last year’s wide receiving core was one of the strongest aspects of USC’s roster, but the NFL has now claimed Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns, the number two and three receivers in terms of yardage for the Trojans last season.

Junior Drake London will look to build on a breakout season and solidify his spot as the star wide receiver. Even with limited touches, redshirt sophomore Bru McCoy was one of the more promising players of last year’s campaign; however, it’s yet to be known whether he will be playing this season due to off-the-field issues surrounding his arrest July 24 related to suspicion of intimate partner violence. Other names to look out for include transfer junior Jake Smith from the University of Texas and four-star freshman Kyron Ware-Hudson from Mater Dei High School.

The tight end spot wasn’t a huge source of receiving yards for the Trojan’s last year. Redshirt senior Erik Krommenhoek will be the presumptive starter. Four-star recruit Michael Trigg, the fourth best tight end of the 2021 class, is also set to get some playing time.

Offensive line

The quality of the USC offensive line’s play over the 2020 season felt make-or-break for the offense as a whole.

Without a dominant run game, the pass protection needed to be locked down to give Slovis enough time to find his targets. The loss of No. 14 overall pick Alijah Vera-Tucker to the NFL draft will leave a huge hole to be filled on the Trojan offensive line, specifically at left tackle.

As the blindside protection, his replacement will need to be sturdy enough to give Slovis time for his routes to develop. This year’s corps is full of youth, as nine of the 22 offensive lineman on the roster are either true or redshirt freshmen. The veterans will most likely make up the majority of the starting five, with redshirt seniors Liam Jimmons, Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees receiving the most reps in spring camp.

Front seven — defensive lineman and linebackers

In the recruiting sphere, the front seven was a huge area of success, most notably with the commitment of the No.1 overall recruit in the 2021 class, defensive lineman Korey Foreman. Other four-stars such as linebackers Raesjon Davis, Julien Simon and lineman Jay Toia will be useful players. The biggest losses for the front seven will be last season’s leading tackler and interceptor Talanoa Hufanga, who now resides with the San Francisco 49ers, and Marlon Tuipulotu, currently a Philadelphia Eagle.

Senior linebacker Kana’i Mauga and junior linebackers Drake Jackson and Ralen Goforth will be important returning pieces in both the pass rush and the run defense, looking to step up as Hufanga and Tuipulotu did last year.

Secondary

Shaky at times last season, pass coverage will need to be a point of improvement for USC.

With the loss of Olaijah Griffin to the NFL, players such as redshirt senior safety Isaiah Pola-Mao and junior cornerback Chris Steele are expected to become focal points of the secondary. The unit will receive a boost from the 2021 recruiting class, with four-star cornerbacks Ceyair Wright and Prophet Brown joining the team. Other notables include four-stars Calen Bullock and Anthony Beavers Jr. Both were not specified to be safeties in the recruiting process but have settled into the position. With a mix of youth and experience, the secondary has a chance to make a big leap in the 2021 season.