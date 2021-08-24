Bethune thrives in return to play

(Alyssa Shao | Daily Trojan)

Croix Bethune started dreaming of becoming a professional soccer player at the age of 3. Having played several sports throughout her childhood, it was her love for soccer that inspired her to push through the struggles and claim her spot as one of the top players in the country.

Bethune first started playing soccer when she lived in Georgia, but it was her family’s move to England that made her take the sport seriously.

“It’s always just been fun to me,” Bethune said. “I’ve been told I’m really good at what I do.”

After playing in England for almost four years, Bethune started going to international camps to countries such as Argentina at the age of 13. It was there that her appreciation for different soccer cultures grew, and she became excited to immerse herself in such a community.

Her skill and talent caught the attention of women’s soccer head coach Keidane McAlpine long before she became a part of the Trojans.

“[Bethune had] a level of skill and competitiveness that I thought was exceptional and made her stand out immediately,” McAlpine said. “The way she controlled her team, took over games and played with confidence, I thought [she] was worthy of being watched for a long time.”

McAlpine was not the only one who noticed Bethune’s exceptional understanding of the game. Throughout her high school career, she was recognized for her talent. She was named top midfielder in the country in 2017 and also earned Best XI recognition in both 2017 and 2018.

The first time redshirt senior and fellow midfielder Savannah DeMelo saw Bethune play in England, she was amazed.

“She had a lot of confidence in herself and her abilities to take people on,” DeMelo said. “She [knew] how to play the game very well, was super crafty and overall I felt she was a diverse and well-rounded player.”

After graduating in 2019, Bethune was ready to become a key player in the midfield for the Trojans. However, two ACL tears forced her onto the bench for the entirety of her freshman season. For a player who had never injured herself, Bethune said that the first tear impacted her mindset but it never stopped her from pushing herself back into form.

“You can’t go out there scared or something negative is going to happen,” Bethune said. “You just handle the business and hard work behind the scenes so during game time you know you’re ready.”

Alongside Bethune, DeMelo was also sidelined for the 2019 season with an achilles injury.

“We learned a lot about the mental side of the game,” DeMelo said. “I think it just made us hungrier to come back [the next] season and give it everything we had.”

McAlpine echoed a similar sentiment.

“All players that get injured, who truly love to play, come back with a sense of urgency and appreciation for being able to play,” McAlpine said. “It was frustrating for her to watch and know that she could impact games and her team’s success…You learn by watching sometimes, and when the game is taken away, you’re forced to watch, so I think she grew a lot in those areas.”

Bethune’s dedication to the game pushed her to recover from her setback, and she gained clearance to play in the 2020 season. However, she encountered another setback when spring sports were put on hold due to the pandemic. Bethune and DeMelo both called this time a blessing in disguise, as it allowed them to take additional time after their injuries to not only get fitter, but also gain their confidence back.

It was two years late, but Bethune finally played her first game as a Trojan against BYU Feb. 15, where she assisted two goals in a 4-3 overtime win.

“I was so anxious and excited to play [my first match],” Bethune said. “The game is quicker [than high school], but being into national camps, you kind of see how it doesn’t really change because you’re already in that environment. They try to keep you in that same environment so things aren’t as different when you move off to college.”

Alongside soccer, Bethune was also a successful basketball player in high school. McAlpine said Bethune was able to commit more time to soccer and become a stronger and more durable player on the field when she took a step back from basketball. McAlpine believes that the next progression for her is to understand how to adapt her role in the game and find a balance within the team.

“With her knee brace coming off, Croix is going to get her rhythm back which will push her forward in the next seasons,” McAlpine said. “She is going to be impactful for us and is going to be a leader in the team.”

Bethune, who had never played without fans in the stands, said it was a different experience. However, she thought the absence of fame helped the team build a stronger connection and allowed her to focus on her play.

“The thing I love about her is that she knows the game,” DeMelo said. “Her movement is something that you can’t really teach somebody. It’s very easy to know what she’s gonna do. It’s more of an understanding of each other that was never verbally there, we just know because of how we watch and study the game.”

While her skill level and composure have impressed this past season, it was her transition from being injured to being able to play that was the highlight of her performance.

“Not being able to do some of the things she wants to do because she’s wearing the brace but still finding a way to be impactful, learning the game in terms of the tempo and physicality of the collegiate team and learning the urgency of every game was a growth spurt not only for her but our team in general,” McAlpine said.

As serious and focused as Bethune is when she’s wearing her cleats on the field, she is just as lighthearted and easy-going off it.

“She loves to dance before games, but also needs her time to listen to her music and get into her groove,” DeMelo said. “She’s a huge team player and is always gonna do what’s best for the team.”

Bethune’s hat-trick against California was a sneak peek into the heights that the young player can reach.

“It felt great, those were my first goals of the season,” Bethune said. “It made me feel like I’m getting back into the groove of my old self.”