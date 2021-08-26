A playlist to get you in a California state of mind

(Lauren Schatzman | Daily Trojan)

Now that we’ve made the return to campus, it’s time to bask in the California sun and enjoy everything the state has to offer. To get you in the mood, we’ve put together a playlist of songs to remind you of the Golden State. So relax, turn up the volume and embrace the Californian vibes.

“Surfin’ USA” – The Beach Boys

We’re kicking off this playlist with a classic beach jam that’s sure to get you in the chill west coast mood. Filled with infectious guitars and smooth vocals, this song will have you tapping your feet in no time and might even inspire a quick trip to Santa Monica.

“Hotel California” – The Eagles

Maintaining the calm vibes, The Eagles will take you on a journey to “Hotel California.” Although this song may not actually be about the state of California — it’s actually a metaphoric criticism of the corruption and greed in the music industry — the Eagles’ hit is still noteworthy because it transports listeners into the sunny disposition the state is known for and is a well-known rock classic.

“Californication” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

On a playlist all about California, you’ve got to have a song from the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band didn’t officially become the rock legends we know them as today until their first-ever gig in Long Beach, and from there, the band paid tribute to the west coast every chance they could get — to date, the Golden State is mentioned in about 47 of their songs. Another song not really about California per se, but it’s still one of the most iconic songs from the band.

“California Love” – 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre and Roger Troutman

Another beloved song, this track is probably one of the most popular songs about California. As soon as the iconic and heavily auto-tuned “California Love” plays, listeners immediately know that 2Pac, Roger and Dr. Dre are going to take them on a hip-hop-filled journey through all of the reasons why someone should love this state.

“California” – Rich Brian, NIKI and Warren Hue

One of the newer tunes on the list, this enchanting song describes each of the three artists’ experiences living in the Golden State. The trio believes that California is a good place, but people’s perception of the state tends to be rather romanticized. “Money makin’, while we’re breakin’ / It’s amazin’, California” encapsulates the realities of living in California — and is something many of us can relate to.

“Surf City” – Jan & Dean

Let’s go to the beach-each! This ‘60s surf song is a surefire mood booster with its swinging melody, rockin’ beat and catchy hook. During the 60s, Jan & Dean were the unofficial ambassadors of California culture, scoring 16 Top 40 hits and even collaborating with Brian Wilson from The Beach Boys.

“California” – Phantom Planet

Many of us know what it’s like to miss the warmth and comfort of California. This track calls out to the state as if it’s a long-lost lover, encapsulating what it feels like to finally make the journey back to the incredible state. The feelings expressed mirror how many felt during the California Gold Rush when they migrated to this brand new land of opportunity.

“California Dreamin’” – The Mamas & Papas

Of course, this playlist had to include this memorable track. Some may know it from the California Powerball commercials that ran a couple of years ago, and others may have heard it performed by a school choir. Either way, it’s likely that you’ve listened to this tune at least once in your life. The dreamy love ballad to California captured the hearts of listeners across the country as many began to dream about escaping the cold weather of the east and moving to the sunny west coast. At the time, the track defined psychedelic pop and even created a brand new sub-genre of music. After its release, many alternate versions were recorded by artists like The Beach Boys, America and José Feliciano.

“Back to California” – Carole King

1971 was Carole King’s year as she topped the charts with not just one, but two No. 1 albums. “Back To California” was part of the tracklist on her second album, “Music,” the songwriter’s second most popular album of her career. In this song, King sings about longing to return back to her hometown in California where she belongs. It’s an upbeat tune with drums that interestingly imitate the sound of a train traveling back to the West Coast.

“California Gurls” – Katy Perry ft. Snoop Dog

Did you think that we’d make a California playlist and forget about this famous bop? Back in 2010, pop icon Katy Perry gifted us with a new California anthem that rocketed up to the top of the charts. Similar to the surf songs of the ‘60s, this track made listeners long for the thrills and beaches of California.