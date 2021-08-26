USC revises gameday experience policies

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will host football games at maximum capacity beginning Sept. 4. (Vincent Leo | Daily Trojan)

USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn released a statement Wednesday announcing that the University will not allow on-campus tailgating before the Trojans’ home opener against San Jose State on Sept. 4th.

In accordance with a public order issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Health last week, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will require both vaccinated and unvaccinated fans to wear masks or face coverings when inside the stadium. The policy applies to venues that host crowds exceeding 10,000 people, a mark the Trojans will exceed with a full-capacity Coliseum. According to the policy, the only time these masks or face coverings can be taken off is for a short period when consuming food or drinks.

The announcement came midway through the first week of the fall semester at USC when students, faculty and other staff members were welcomed back to campus after more than a year away.

USC has assessed the coronavirus situation within its population so far on campus with protocols such as Trojan Check. Fans that plan to walk through campus to access the Coliseum will be required to complete a Trojan Check before entering.

Even as the university has cancelled on-campus gameday events, the Coliseum’s pre-game activities are set to go as originally planned. The stadium is also still set to host a full-capacity crowd.

These alterations currently only pertain to the first game of the season, and changes to the logistics of upcoming USC athletic events will be made with consultation from public health officials.