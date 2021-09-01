USC begins preparation for Saturday’s season opener

Junior quarterback Kedon Slovis entering likely his final season under center for the Trojans. He feels confident going into Saturday’s matchup. (Daily Trojan file photo)

USC has begun preparation for its first game of the season Saturday against San Jose State.

It will be the Trojans’ first game back at a full-capacity Coliseum since the 2019 season due to coronavirus restrictions forcing USC to play without home fans last season.

Although no on-campus tailgates will be allowed, spirits and energy are still high surrounding the game.

“To have that normalcy, that fan base I feel like that’s just gonna be the slight edge that a lot of people are missing, but also that gives us a chance to feed off them and they feed off us,” senior transfer running back from University of Texas at Austin Keaontay Ingram said. “The team is excited you can tell by the chemistry, just by us warming up.”

USC’s all-time record against San Jose State is 4-0. However, the last time the Trojans and Spartans met was 2009.

Head Coach Clay Helton believes the Spartans look strong this year.

“I think Coach Brennan has done an amazing job in his four-year tenure there,” Helton said. “Winning the Mountain West last year, having an undefeated regular season —. He really has a good team that’s put together.”

One particular strength Helton noted was the Spartans’ graduate senior quarterback Nick Starkel.

“I think Nick [is] doing an amazing job: four touchdowns 400 yards in his opening game,” Helton said. “He’s a Sunday quarterback.”

Junior quarterback Kedon Slovis enters the season with high expectations after a disappointing sophomore season. It is likely this is Slovis’ last campaign as a Trojan since he will be NFL draft-eligible following this season.

“I think we’re all pretty confident about what we can achieve. I think we are gonna have a pretty balance,” Slovis said. “To me, I think we have all the right pieces this year, so I’m excited to kinda see it actually against other opponents.”

A huge question going into the San Jose State Game is the depth of USC’s wide receiever group. Outside of junior wide receiver Drake London, the Trojans have a lack of pass-catching experience. Slovis, however, has formed strong relationships with his receievers this summer.

“We were out here probably every weekday this summer after running or after lifting to some extent,” Slovis said. “Some days we probably got less reps than others, but those days you can kind of talk through certain routes … that’s huge for us.”

Even with the concerns at wide receiver, London seems to be the answer.

“Last year I saw his leadership pick up and I saw him becoming the guy as we started moving through that season,” Helton said.

The junior was also voted as one of four captains this season.

“It means the world when your players vote you for somebody at that standard; it’s something really special, and I’m just thankful every day,” London said. “I just gotta come out here and be the guy they need me to be.”

After a debate over who would be the backup signal-caller behind Slovis, it was officially announced that freshman Jaxson Dart earned the No. 2 spot after beating out freshman Miller Moss.

“Obviously I was super excited. It was a goal of mine coming in here,” Dart said. “I felt like there was a ton of competition in our room and that made us all better, and it really pushed us. I’m just super grateful to be in the spot that I am, and I’m gonna keep working to keep it and to keep succeeding.”

Another big question coming into the season was who the Trojans’ starting running back would be. Ingram, a transfer from Texas, appears to be the lead back heading into the season-opener.

“I’m really hoping that [the] running game takes a lot of pressure off of nine,” Helton said. “I think we’re better equipped in the running game now.”

The Trojans will take on the Spartans Saturday at 2 p.m.