Your next Trader Joe’s shopping list

(Chloe Barker | Daily Trojan)

If you’re a freshman worried about purchasing your own groceries for the first time or you’re like me, a junior who still doesn’t really know how to cook, you’ve come to the right place.

With an entire Instagram account dedicated to tracking how long the line is at USC’s very own Trader Joe’s, it’s safe to say that the grocery store is popular among students. On any given day, the line is often wrapped around aisles, sometimes spilling outside if it’s really crowded.

So, how can you make your time count during your next grocery run? Peruse the list below and see if anything catches your eye, or just trust me.

Mochi

In the frozen aisle, amid a sea of desserts, is row after row of mochi. For those unfamiliar with it, mochi is a Japanese dessert with ice cream wrapped in rice dough and flour. Even though every flavor is great, the strawberry and matcha flavors stand out among the rest. As a self-proclaimed Trader Joe’s fanatic, I’m going to ask you to trust me and look for the pink and green boxes; you’ll thank me later.

Cinnamon Schoolbook Cookies

It’s the second week of school. If you’re already overwhelmed and remembering simpler times, head to the same frozen food aisle. Above the refrigerated sections, there are plastic tubs of cookies, crackers and sweets. The Cinnamon Schoolbook Cookies are letter-shaped graham crackers but, like their name suggests they hold an extra touch of cinnamon. The box features a red schoolhouse with a comic sans-esque font that is reminiscent of days full of breaks rather than lectures.

Rolled Corn Chili and Lime Flavored Tortilla Chips

Calling all Takis lovers! If you’re looking for an alternative to one of your favorite snacks, check out Trader Joe’s Rolled Corn Chili and Lime Flavored Tortilla Chips. Even though the two are remarkably similar, something about the Trader Joe’s option just feels healthier. Maybe it’s the fact that some of the title is written in cursive or the picture of them sitting in a fancy ceramic bowl on the front of the packaging, but there’s something indescribable about these chips that makes it easier to justify eating a whole bag in one sitting.

World’s Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs

Another alternative makes an appearance on this list with Trader Joe’s World’s Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs — a replacement for Pirate’s Booty. The title is a bit of a mouthful, but it’s easy to see what they’re talking about when you try one. Even if you fall asleep during a long night of studying — and I sincerely hope you have not already reached that point in the semester — you can be certain that these will remain fresh.

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Available in two different sizes from a medium-sized box to a small baggie, the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are a crowd favorite. Even if you’re not a dark chocolate person, we’ve got your back. A milk chocolate version is offered as well. You can choose between regular-sized peanut butter cups, or go for the minis. The dark and milk chocolate boxes are found around the pizza section in the frozen aisle, and the smaller bags of dark chocolate peanut butter cups are in the front of the store right before the checkout lanes.

Vegan Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

A friend of mine gave me very clear instructions to stress the difference between the Vegan Oatmeal Chocolate Chip cookies and the regular Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies. Although their similar paper package can be misleading, she believes the oatmeal version to be superior and that’s the one we’re recommending specifically. But as they say, the world is your oyster (or, perhaps, Trader Joe’s is your oyster) and you can try whichever one you please. Maybe try both!

Movie Theater Popcorn

Like its namesake suggests, the Movie Theater Popcorn does include a healthy amount of butter (healthy meaning hefty rather than nutritional) and makes your living room feel like a cinema. It’s great for times when you’re hosting a group or for times when several of your kitchen appliances are broken and you can’t cook … anyone else? Just me?

Gone Berry Crazy and Gone Bananas

I am berry excited about the next items on the list. That pun may have been terrible, but I promise you these frozen snacks are not! Gone Berry Crazy and Gone Bananas are chocolate covered fruit slices found in the frozen food aisle. If you’re craving strawberries, search for the cartoon bunny on the Gone Berry Crazy packaging and look for the cartoon sock monkey if classes have driven you a little bananas.

Crispy Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies

This treat is for people who like their cookies well-done. While some cookies are so soft that they’re closer to cookie dough, the Crispy Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies are so crispy and crunchy that they’re more like chips. These bite-sized cookies, found near the Schoolbook Cookies recommended on the list, are perfect for a zip-locked snack on the go, or a quick dessert to share with a group.

Scandinavian Swimmers

These gummy candies — now also offered in a super sour flavor — are something you don’t want to miss. They’re served in a variety of colors and sea life, including red lobsters and yellow seahorses. Ever wanted to try a huckleberry-flavored dolphin? Pick up a bag of Scandinavian Swimmers and live out your dreams.