Trojans will face difficult tests throughout 2021 season

USC’s matchup against Pac-12 foes Arizona State in week nine poises to be one of the more difficult clashes this season. USC beat the Sun Devils in a close matchup to open up the 2020 season. (Daily Trojan file photo)

Last year’s football season was chaotic for USC, who finished No. 21 in the season’s final AP Poll. The Trojans went undefeated in their shortened conference-only schedule until their loss against Oregon in the Pac-12 championship, which was followed by the decision to not to take part in a bowl game.

This year’s talented squad is slated at No. 15 in the preseason AP rankings and will be seeking USC’s first conference title since 2017 and the University’s first ever College Football Playoff appearance. Throughout their journey, the Trojans will have some difficult tests both in and out of Pac-12 play.

5. Week 12 vs BYU

The Cougars ended their previous season on a high note, losing only one game, finishing the year ranked as the No. 11 team in the nation and winning the Boca Raton Bowl against UCF. Much of BYU’s success could be attributed to their former star and current New York Jets QB Zack Wilson, who was the No. 2 pick in this year’s NFL Draft; however, it isn’t wise for the Trojans to brush them aside this year.

Even though they are starting the season unranked, by the time BYU meets USC in the regular-season finale at the Coliseum, they could have the potential to upset the Trojans’ postseason hopes. The last time the two teams faced off in 2019 in Provo, the Cougars were able to edge out a 30-27 overtime win, the program’s first win over USC in school history.

4. Week 6 vs Utah

Staying within the same state, the next team that will pose a difficult matchup for the Trojans will be Utah. The Utes head down to Los Angeles in a mid-season test Oct. 9. Conference games against Pac-12 South division opponents are always tough because there is more at stake in the standings, so USC should not take Utah lightly even though the Trojans have won their last two meetings against the Utes.

One important player that Trojans must prepare for is Utes’ linebacker Devin Lloyd, who is projected to be one the best at his position nationwide this year and was a finalist for the 2020 Butkus Award. Ranked No. 24 this year, Utah may try to stumble USC midway through this season.

3. Week 11 vs UCLA

After last year’s thriller at the Rose Bowl where USC won 43-38 with a last-minute touchdown, the Trojans will be looking forward to this season’s edition of the LA rivalry back home in the Coliseum. Although UCLA was not ranked in the Top 25 at the start of this season, they had a strong showing against Hawaii in Week 0, winning 44-10.

However, a true test to determine how well the Bruins will play this season will be their game against No. 16 LSU Sept. 4 at the Rose Bowl. Like any rivalry, the USC vs UCLA game will be a tough one for the Trojans no matter what, especially as it is scheduled at the end of the season.

2. Week 9 at Arizona State

Like many games last season, when USC played Arizona State for the season-opener, the Trojans barely got through with a victory, winning 28-27 after an extremely fortunate successful onside kick recovery. Now, the Trojans have to head down to Tempe, Ariz. to play a Sun Devils team ranked at No. 25.

Like UCLA, this game’s importance is dependent on how well the Sun Devils handle their games before their November matchup against the Trojans. Results against opponents like Utah, Stanford and UCLA will help give clarity about how much of a threat this Arizona State team is. Junior quarterback Jayden Daniels is considered as a top 100 player in the country and can pose a difficult challenge for USC’s defense.

1. Week 7 at Notre Dame

As in pretty much every football season, the big game tends to be the one against the Trojans’ South Bend rivals. The Fighting Irish are ranked at No. 9 this season after making it to the College Football Playoff last year. Although their inclusion in it was subject to some controversy because they lost badly in both the ACC championship against Clemson and playoff semifinals against Alabama, they are still poised to be a strong team again this time around.

Looking to replace their star quarterback Ian Book, who went to the New Orleans Saints, Notre Dame has two strong talents with Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan and freshman Tyler Buchner competing for the starting nod. Overall, this late-October matchup in Indiana will have to bring out the best from the Trojans.