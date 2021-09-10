Limited tailgating allowed for Saturday’s game

Fans celebrate the USC win over SJSU Saturday afternoon. (Simon Park | Daily Trojan)

After canceling on-campus tailgates and other gameday activities for the season-opener against San Jose State last week, USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn announced the University will allow tailgating on campus for this weekend’s game against Stanford. After consulting medical experts, the University will set restrictions such as limited tailgating capacity and Trojan Check on Saturday to ensure the safety of the community.

Campus tailgating density will be reduced to approximately 25% of normal game day crowds. Only those who have applied and been approved through the USC’s tailgating reservation system will be allowed to participate in pregame activities on game day. Those not part of a registered tailgate cannot host events on campus.

With kickoff at 7:30 p.m., campus will open at 1:30 p.m. — any tailgating activities before then are prohibited. To get on campus, all guests must complete Trojan Check. Additionally, depending on whether they are attending the game or a tailgate, visitors will have to provide proof they are part of a permitted tailgate or have a valid ticket to the game.

Members of the USC community such as students, staff and faculty can access campus by completing Trojan Check. Pregame activities off-campus at the Coliseum or Exposition Park can continue as planned.

Face coverings are required both on campus and at the Coliseum. They can only be taken off while actively consuming food or beverages.

The University also recommends guests prepare ahead of time due to the possibility of longer wait times to get into campus on game day.

USC announced Saturday’s game will be Joint Forces Day at the Coliseum in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The Trojans will have a pregame ceremony for the anniversary, with over 5,000 service members and first responders in attendance.