USC football icon Sam Cunningham remembered for grace



Sam Cunningham’s role in USC’s 42-21 victory over Alabama in 1970 is recognized as the start of Black athletes being pursued by recruiters from colleges in the South. (Image courtesy of USC Athletics)

Former three-time All-American fullback, College Football Hall of Famer and USC legend Sam “Bam” Cunningham died Tuesday at his home in Inglewood, Calif. at the age of 71.

Most remember Cunningham for his role in USC’s 1970 victory against Alabama, and as one of the most influential athletes in college football.

The legendary fullback is best known for his efforts toward college football schools in the South, especially after the famous 42-21 USC victory over an all-white Alabama team in 1970.

Many credit his two-touchdown, 135-rushing-yard performance against the Crimson Tide as a crucial reason former Alabama head coach Bear Bryant began recruiting Black players. The following season, Alabama fielded their first Black player ever.

“It was a great game for us as Trojans,” said Cunningham in 2018 on a Daily Trojan podcast released on the 50-year anniversary of the historic game. “As bad as it was for Alabama, it was a great game for them because they benefited down the line and have been benefiting ever since — Auburn, all the teams in the SEC, Georgia and all them. To get an opportunity to be a part of something so special is definitely a blessing.”

Cunningham was one of three Black players in the 1970 USC team’s starting lineup.

As a fullback, Cunningham ran for 1,579 yards and 23 touchdowns and caught 34 passes for two touchdowns in his three-

season career.​​ His four-

touchdown performance in the 1973 Rose Bowl also earned him Player of the Game honors.

He was inducted into the USC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

A guest for more than 10 years in Annenberg Professor Jeff Fellenzer’s class, Cunningham would always use his time to tell the story of the 1970 game. His impact will forever be felt by the people closest to him.

“He was a prince of a man,” Fellenzer said. “Always so humble, selfless, never seeking attention for his accomplishments… Always grateful for the opportunities that he had at USC.”

A grateful giant, Fellenzer emphasized how willing Cunnigham was to spend time with students.

“I think he resonated with my students because they recognized how grounded he was and humble,” Fellenzer said.

After USC, the Santa Barbara native was drafted 11th overall by the New England Patriots in the 1973 NFL Draft. After over nine seasons, Cunningham became the franchise’s all-time leading rusher. He was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2010.

Trojans past and present across social media shared their messages

honoring Cunningham.

Mike Bohn, USC Athletic Director, tweeted: I am deeply saddened for the Cunningham Family and the Trojan Family today. We lost a true legend. #FightOnForever

Matt Leinart, former USC quarterback, tweeted: Sam Cunningham was one of the all timers. Not just a great football player but an incredible man. Really had a huge influence on my team at USC. Loved when I got to see him. RIP to a legend. #FightOnForever

“[For] the Trojan family and college football to lose a legend like Sam Cunningham is a very sad, sad deal,” said head coach Clay Helton during practice Tuesday. “[He was] a legend of the game and a legend of a man.”