USC prepares for road trip to Washington State

Redshirt senior safety Isaiah Pola-Mao looks on during USC’s game against Stanford Saturday night. Pola-Mao was named one of four Trojan captains before the season. (Amanda Chou | Daily Trojan)

After a 42-28 defeat to Stanford Saturday night, USC athletic director Mike Bohn relieved former head coach Clay Helton of his duties after six seasons and named associate head coach Donte Williams as interim.

In his first practice as head coach, Williams echoed the positive energy from Monday night during his “Trojans Live” appearance.

“To be honest it felt great. I am thankful for the opportunity. Dr. [Carol] Folt, Mike and [associate athletic director] Brandon [Sosna] gave me the opportunity,” said Williams during practice Tuesday. “These players are out here competing, going hard. Everyone has embraced the opportunity that has been set before us, and our biggest thing is about going 1 and 0 today.”

Williams emphasized treating every game with the same importance and focusing on one week at a time.

“Really, we’re focused on right now. What happened yesterday, happened yesterday; it’s about right now, you can’t change the past,” Williams said. “Right now, you got a chance to see how these guys came out here, flew around and competed. The energy was high and I’m thankful for these guys.”

After nine penalties were called against USC during the Stanford game, Williams is focusing on the details while preparing for Washington State. The interim head coach highlighted how the staff is taking an extra look at players during practice, making sure they’re playing a clean game.

“Just making sure we touch on every little thing. We pay attention to all the little details,” Williams said. “That’s what we’re focused on right now as coaches … A guy makes the littlest mistake, the coaches get on them, whether that’s taking them out for a play, whether that’s taking them out for a quarter.”

With Williams at the helm and 10 games remaining, the Trojans still have time to turn around their season. Bohn also spoke to the media, echoing praise for Williams and relaying expectations for the season.

“We still have very, very high expectations for this team, as they do as well, so we are going to do everything we can to help them be successful in the next ten games and hopefully a big bowl game at the end of this season as well,” Bohn said. “Whatever opportunity that is, we still control our destiny, and I think that the players and this coaching staff understands that as well.”

As USC begins preparation for its first road trip of the season, players are more focused on the upcoming game, rather than the Stanford loss. Redshirt senior safety and team captain Isaiah Pola-Mao smiled when asked about last week’s loss, saying “that was a long time ago.”

This Saturday, USC (1-1) will travel to Pullman, Wash. to face Washington State (1-1).