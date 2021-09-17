Patti Harrison and students shine in comedy show

Harrison is known for her feature film “Together Together” which she starred in with Ed Helms. (Amanda Chou | Daily Trojan)

Soft purple lights illuminated the stage as students quickly shuffled into Bovard Auditorium Wednesday night for the Welcome Back Comedy Show. Thrilled for the first in-person comedy event at USC since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, students waved to friends across the aisles and murmured to their neighbors, eagerly awaiting the upcoming student performances and the night’s headliner Patti Harrison, known best for her supporting role as Ruthie on Hulu’s “Shrill” and her work in the 2021 film “Together, Together.”

Though the Special Events Committee held a smaller, online comedy event last year, the live nature of this show came with its unique challenges and triumphs.

“It was definitely a learning curve because managing all the in-person facilities and advertising and getting the word out there and not just sending out a Zoom link was different than what we’ve done for the past year,” SEC director Lianna Treitler said. “But it is also more exciting because we get to see people’s faces, meet people, plan a set, do lighting … being able to hear people laugh and clap and make comments without being muted on Zoom.”

The show opened with the student improv troupe, Spoiler Alert, which included sophomore Matthew Christofferson, senior Ruby Marker, juniors Gabie Faulkner and Bebe Katsenes and sophomore Billy Nayman. During their set, they debated the nature of religion and bagels, acted out the mishaps of a bumbling intern and a neurotic secretary in the Oval Office and compared potential love interests to frying pans. This high-energy performance captivated the audience from the start.

After Spoiler Alert, two student stand-up comedians took the stage. Senior Jonathan Krone, the president of USComedians entertained the crowd with his bit on his brief stint in physical therapy and his favorite payment captions on Venmo. Senior Angie Stroud, performed a routine about being a young, biracial and bisexual comedian because as she put it, “I cannot make a decision!” Her final anecdote about being confused for an escort instead of a USC bus driver last year was a crowd-pleaser.

When the curtains finally opened for Harrison, the whole room erupted in applause and enthusiastic cheers. She opened with a few jokes about aging and facetiously commented on her sexuality and mental health before diving into the main event: her parody songs.

Harrison performed two songs: one previously rejected by Charli XCX and the other by Stevie Nicks. The ridiculous lyrics, about a drunken adventure in a Toyota and taking an old lover to the beach, energized the wild audience. During these performances, her voice ranged from deep bellowing to a squeaky falsetto, as she pranced around stage and further showcased her hilariously awkward physical comedy.

“I haven’t been feeling very funny,” said Harrison while explaining her experience during the coronavirus pandemic.

But the crowd certainly disagreed on Wednesday night, as the entire room exploded in uproarious laughter after every routine.

“She was really brilliant,” said Sarah Cortina, a junior majoring in communication. “I thought it was cool that she played a character while also just being herself.”

Not only was Harrison entertaining, she also offered helpful advice and insight into her own career. Harrison spoke with the moderators and members of another campus improv troupe, Commedus Interruptus’ Ava Bunn and Frankie Nayman, while addressing the audience and student comedians in a Q&A session.

“I’m obsessed with her, and I want to have a career very similar to hers,” Bunn said.

As a lively performer and an acute speaker, Harrison did a wonderful job captivating the crowd and complementing the opening acts. The event was a resounding success, drawing in many student spectators and highlighting both the talents of USC’s own comics and the exceptional Harrison.