Lil Nas X’s triumphant debut album, ‘MONTERO’

Lil Nas X’s debut album explored themes of sexual identity, self-love, and desire. (Photo courtesy of Columbia Records)

A dynamic transformation in brand image and personal identity led to the musical growth of one of the most prominent LGBTQ+ rappers of our generation: Lil Nas X. Preceded by a meme-ified social media campaign to launch the era, his self-titled debut album “MONTERO” presents his duality of playfulness and vulnerability as he details his journey through his triumphs and insecurities.

In a digital era where separating the artist from the art is virtually impossible, Lil Nas X flawlessly intertwines his active social media persona and his work without letting it cloud his craft. His social profiles act as a supplement for his work, creating connections beyond the music and making the music seem more personalized to fans.

Despite the comedic stan, Twitter-like personality, the “Old Town Road” rapper’s musical growth has allowed for meaningful self-reflection throughout his debut album. “SUN GOES DOWN” remains a standalone track that details the realizations of his homosexuality, intrusive suicidal thoughts and struggles as a gay Black man feeling self-conscious about his identity. The mellow instrumental paired with his soft voice brings an optimistic end to the track, singing the lyrics about his coming out: “I’m happy that it all worked out for me / I’ma make my fans so proud of me.”

The rapper’s roots and pre-fame life are topics he doesn’t shy from either as he slows the pace of the album. “TALES OF DOMINICA” and “VOID” document his low points in life and insecurities surrounding his future. Writing a note to his former self by referring to his “old friend from the road,” he shares his fears during his years prior to mainstream success until eventually building the courage to pursue a musical career.

The dark-themed tracks express the common anxieties of someone undergoing the societal pressures of success and internalized identity conflict, yet knowing the artist’s personal growth adds a hopeful touch to the ballads.

Vulnerability isn’t the only development in Nas’ musical career; his music is no longer confined to rap. Appropriate for the angsty era we live in, Nas dabbles in the rock genre with his breakup song “LIFE AFTER SALEM,” detailing a dying relationship where he channels his frustrations at someone who no longer reciprocates his love. Beginning with a slow electric guitar riff and picking up mid-song, the song takes the listener through Nas’ rageful emotions.

Continuing the emotional journey and genre exploration, his second collaboration with the Cyrus family, “AM I DREAMING” featuring Miley Cyrus, is a soothing yet passionate ballad that provides an impactful finale to the album. The duo harmonize, begging a lover to never forget them following their separation. The perfect pair for the song join forces to conclude Nas’ star-studded album.

The collaborations speak to the grandeur of Nas’ long-anticipated debut album. With appearances from Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and Elton John, Lil Nas X establishes his own unique sound, enough to not get upstaged by his own collaborators. As high points, Doja Cat and the H-Town Hottie complement Lil Nas sonically through their distinct rapping styles in “SCOOP” and “DOLLA SIGN SLIME,” respectively. The feel-good anthems exude the playful cheeriness that follows the female rappers through their lyricism and delivery — perfectly matched with Nas’ musical style and Twitter personality that we’re familiar with.

The bubbly brand he’s created for himself shines through in the debut album with his well-decided singles including “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” “INDUSTRY BABY” and “THATS WHAT I WANT.” All three boisterous tracks screaming triumph in their own distinctive ways, Nas asserts his material successes, sexual desires and acceptance of his identity.

An evolution from “Old Town Road” and “Panini,” Nas’ career now carries a purpose beyond solely entertaining; he’s become a mainstream voice for LGBTQ+youth in “MONTERO.” Few artists showcase the hardships of the LGBTQ+ community, but the Georgia rapper’s diverse tracklist maintains a balance between the personal and the gleeful aspects that come with being part of the community.

Songs of victory and vulnerability present the artistic progression of Lil Nas X, who proved not only his ability to entertain but also his versatility in musical genre and lyrical content. From a Nicki Minaj stan to a hit-maker, the rapper has created a body of work whose potential impact lands far beyond his provocative yet comedic digital personality. In Nas’ own words, “[he] put [his] entire bussy into that album.”