Six must support Latinx-owned fashion brands

Awake NY pays homage to NYC while providing chic athletic clothing. (Photo courtesy of Awake NY)

Whether you’re looking for athleisure, a glamorous new outfit or a pair of fun new shoes, it’s time to turn to the world of Latinx fashion brands. From fashion to business, the community has a large influence on what we consume daily. Latinx designers draw upon their culture, art, traditions and history, which have paved the way for a world of powerful fashion.

With the start of Latinx History Month, it’s time to leave Shein behind and start the journey of lifelong support for Latinx fashion brands and the people behind them with these six companies.

Kiki the Brand by Kiana Davis

Miami-based designer Kiana Davis started Kiki the Brand in 2017 to make swimsuits that empower women of all shapes and sizes.

“I like wearing things that make me feel sexy and confident, and that allow me to show off my body so I want to give the girls the same feeling,” Davis said.

The brand has a strong emphasis on sustainable fashion, while drawing in bright colors and designs in order to make her swimwear, as well as clothing, fun and unique. Davis sees fashion as a form of self-expression meant to flatter every individual. Fast forward several years, celebrities like Bella Hadid and Skai Jackson have shown the brand love –– it’s time you do too.

Kiki the Brand can be found on Instagram @kikithebrand or via their website.

Awake NY by Angelo Baque

Former Supreme brand director Angelo Baque founded Awake NY. Awake NY is a streetwear brand that uses lots of logo-based pieces. It came to life in 2012 and has a serious emphasis on social justice activism. The brand has teamed up with an array of companies, from Montclair to Reebok, while always staying rooted to its New York heritage. The brand has even teamed up with the MLB to create unique collections that appeal to a wider audience. The brand’s independent merchandise can be found online.

Awake NY reflects the diversity of New York and is the perfect place to look for menswear, streetwear and 90s athletic style.

Kids of Immigrants by Daniel Buezo and Welleh Dennis

“For us the mission is clear. Encourage the people you believe in, boost the spirits you admire, energize the community you love.”

Both Buezo and Dennis are first-generation Americans, and the name was created to both honor their own heritage and recognize that many people, cut from different cloths, are united as a whole by their immigrant experience.

The brand is made up of hats, tote bags and cute athleisure such as sweats, shorts, T-shirts and sweatshirts, all branded with their uplifting messages. The brand also works to create collabs on socially pressing topics, such as voting, hunger, sexual orientation and love. Kids of Immigrants’ clothing can be purchased on the brand’s site, but their recent collaboration with Vans is carried on the Vans site.

GRL Collective by Kristine Rodriguez

Grl Collective is a Latina founded lifestyle brand, selling everything from prints to accessories, “for grls that give a f*ck.”

Twenty percent of profits are donated to fund the Sambhali Trust, which supports education efforts for young girls in India. Donations are also made to Black Lives Matter and RAICES Texas. Their clothing has a strong emphasis on sustainable and ethical production, including eco-friendly packaging.

On their website, you can find everything from clothing branded with social good messages, to Topo-Chico themed candles and everything in between.

Stray Rats by Julian Consuegra

The Miami-based, graphic heavy, streetwear brand, is informed by a unique mentality. Rats are everywhere and also nowhere. They have been declared repugnant by society, and it takes a special kind of person to love what many don’t.

Stray Rats is a leading hypebeast brand, sold in drops on their website and sought out by many. It reflects an appreciation of music, skateboarding and the culture and essence of Miami. The brand has connected with an incredibly diverse array of artists, and is characterized by its amalgamation of references expressed through creative graphics.

Stray Rats pieces can be found at high end stores selling hypebeast pieces across the country, and is the perfect addition to your closet to look cool, support Latinx people and make a statement.

Elaluz by Camila Coelho

Camila Coelho got her start as a fashion and beauty YouTuber and entrepreneur. She has now racked up over 9.2 million Instagram followers. She has now created a clean, cruelty-free makeup brand called Elaluz.

From oil-infused lip glosses to bronzers to cheek stains, Elaluz has it all. The products can be purchased at large makeup retailers everywhere, such as Ulta, Net-a-Porter and Saks Fifth Avenue.

“No beauty customer shops from only one line, so I didn’t feel like I needed to create a full brand. Instead, I focused on my must-haves that I really believe in, the ones that help me bring my beauty from the inside out,” Coelho said.

The brand is committed to inclusivity, luxury and transparency.