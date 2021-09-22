Pandemic anxiety curing streaming guide

“Ted Lasso” follows the experiences of an American soccer coach who moves to Europe to coach a British team. Chaos and shenanigans ensue with SNL alum, Jason Sudeikis as he navigates the new experience. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)

The village is once again brimming with students standing in an endless Dulce line; Doheny Memorial Library is full of fierce typing and phone screens are now flashing vivid Trojan Check hues. All of this can only mean one thing: school is back in full-swing, whether you are ready for it or not.

But, as any good USC student is already aware, work breaks are vital to maintaining your sanity. And what better way to unwind is there than with a few good belly laughs? Whether you choose to stream as means of relaxation or procrastination, here is your ultimate guide to the best comedy television shows available to stream right now.

Netflix

“The Good Place”

Perfect for resident Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences philosophy snobs, “The Good Place” follows Eleanor Shellstrop who, after living a far from perfect life, finds herself in the “Good Place” — a kind of Heaven — by accident. Alongside her designated soulmate Chidi and a few other loveable oddballs, the audience watches as flashbacks from Eleanor’s life on Earth reveal her true human nature, how she tries to correct it in the Good Place and how the afterlife is not at all what it seems to be. Featuring flawless philosophical and ethical lessons, “The Good Place” is full of smart jokes, mouth-watering frozen yogurt flavors and existential crises on what it means to be a truly good person.

“Sex Education”

As many of us are painfully (really painfully) aware, adolescence is a confusing, awkward and, to be blunt, disgusting time. “Sex Education” is keenly conscious of this fact and does not take advantage of it but rather pokes fun at these growing pains. The show follows a British sixth former, Otis Milburn, who sets up an underground sex therapy clinic at his school. Check out it’s freshly released third season when you want a laugh or are procrastinating writing an essay.

“Community”

After being forced to attend community college in light of faking his degree, “Community” follows lawyer-turned-student Jeff Winger who strikes up unlikely friendships with a Spanish class study group. The show is entwined with pranks, charisma and plenty of charming Donald Glover and Danny Pudi moments. Arguably some of the best scenes are featured at the end of the episodes (as who could forget Troy and Abed’s rendition of “¿Dónde Está la Biblioteca?”).

Apple TV+

“Ted Lasso”

Notable for single handedly increasing the serotonin levels of all of its devoted fans, “Ted Lasso” has recently swept the world of television. Featuring SNL alum Jason Sudeikis, West End veteran Hannah Waddingham and the relentless teasing of American culture, this show explores an underdog soccer team stuck with an American football coach as a part of an elaborate revenge scheme. Nonetheless, this show features Lasso’s undying charm, optimism and iconic mustache; although it is upbeat, the show also explores more serious subject matters, all while providing laughs for its audience.

Hulu

“30 Rock”

This Emmy-winning series is built to elicit a half-hour of pure laughter. The show chronicles the behind-the-scenes drama and mischief of a live-sketch comedy show in New York. “30 Rock” follows the unlikely friendships between writers, actors and bosses as they navigate the risible drama, egos and capitalistic nature of the entertainment industry. This show is a must-watch simply on the grounds of learning the party etiquette of main character Liz Lemon: “There ain’t no party like a Liz Lemon party, ‘cause a Liz Lemon party is mandatory!”

“How I Met Your Mother”

Despite the dumpster fire of a final season, “How I Met Your Mother” is a principal sit-com that follows best friends in New York who sometimes fall in and out of love with one another but still endure the trials and tribulations of adulthood. We follow architect Ted Mosby who, although seemingly put-together with his dream job and NYC apartment, worries endlessly about finding “the one.” With phenomenal actors such as Neil Patrick Harris, “How I Met Your Mother” joins the ranks of a perfect comfort binge as long as you stop before the last season.

“Scrubs”

There are many aspects of this show that make it so darn heartwarming — including how main character J.D., a medical intern, attempts to win the friendship of Chief of Medicine Dr. Cox, plots shenanigans with his best friend and fellow intern Turk and endlessly tries to woo “the girl” Elliot. “Scrubs’’ has more dimension than merely being the comedic version of “Grey’s Anatomy.” If you’re into hopeless daydreaming or good old-fashioned slapstick comedy, give “Scrubs” a chance and see why you’ll be wishing you were checking into Sacred Heart Hospital.

Amazon Prime Video

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Set in the 1950s, this show follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a housewife-turned-comedian in the aftermath of her husband cheating on her. Following an unlikely friendship with club owner Susie Myerson, the two make quite the dynamic duo and set off on making Maisel the star she has the potential to become. This show is fresh and vibrant, featuring plenty of wit and charm. If you’re looking for a show with a myriad of zingers, tight stand-up sets and commentary on the “ideal American housewife,” this is the show for you.

“Fleabag”

In truly the most absurd and raunchy comedy show to arise in recent memory, “Fleabag” is the brain-child of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as creator, writer and star of the show. Based on her play of the same name, the main character, Fleabag, is seemingly lost (and horny) after grappling with the death of her best friend. In a show that portrays a profoundly honest portrayal of loneliness and femininity in the 21st century, this show routinely breaks the third wall as commentary on the façade of coping mechanisms. With two seasons, each explores completely different storylines: If you’re looking for one of the best yet most painful love stories out now that features a hot priest, give Season 2 a watch.

“Psych”

Looking for a funny version of “Criminal Minds” or “The Mentalist?” This is the show for you. Shawn Spencer is a police consultant that routinely solves crimes with pure brain power that he deceives others into believing to be his psychic ability. This show is notable for developing complex character arcs and creating high stakes in each and every episode. Often finding himself in dangerous situations, Spencer is scrappy and always up to find the humor in a situation — even if it involves a dead body.

HBO Max

“Barry”

Loved for his work on Saturday Night Live, and especially for his character Stefon, Bill Hader is the Renaissance man of this dark comedy show, as he wrote, produced, directed and starred in it. “Barry” features a Midwestern hit man who turns to acting in light of a profound identity crisis. Viewers can enjoy a new side of Hader, as his performance deviates from his typical impersonations and rather develops a brooding, awkward, fledgling artist with awkward charm.

“Veep”

Comedic virtuoso Julia Louis-Dreyfus stuns audiences with her narcissistic, Machiavellian and farcical portrayal of the United States’ first female Vice President. In this political satire, Sorkin-esque political situations are twisted to the most extreme and absurd state possible (e.g. Season 5, Episode 6: C**tgate) as the show follows the perfectly incompotent administration of Selina Meyer. Following her pursuit of power, which without failure topples every other aspect of her life, Vice President Meyer is excruciatingly hilarious and never fails to land an explicit joke or two.