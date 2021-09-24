Latinx TikTok creators to follow

Devon Rodriguez is known for street portraits of New York residents. (Photo courtesy of Devon Rodriguez)

With Latinx Heritage Month in full swing, I felt it was time to highlight Latinx TikTok creators that don’t often get the recognition they deserve.

#LatinxCreated has amassed 232.8 million views, with creators using the hashtag to spotlight that “this month, and every month, [they’re] #LatinxCreated.” Whether you want to learn how to create a difficult makeup look or how to cook a yummy Mexican dish, these eight creators will provide your feed with everything you need and more.

@zackerylennon_torres — Lennon Torres

What better way to start off this list than with a USC student? Lennon Torres is a Glorya Kaufman School of Dance and Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism student who posts videos about her daily life and her journey as a transgender woman, as well as videos about using correct and inclusive language for members of the LGBTQ+ community. Recently, she was selected as one of 16 creators in the inaugural class of Hollister’s “Good Vibras” program. According to Hollister, this program is the first-of-its kind and dedicates itself to supporting the Latinx creator community by amplifying their voices and growing their social media. Lennon’s videos give a wide range of insight on what it is like to be transgender as well as amplifies the voices of all LGBTQ+ youth.

@manny_delgado — Manny Delgado

Manny Delgado likes to describe himself as a “6’4 fine young multitalented brown man.” While his height is questionable, being multitalented is not. Delgado’s videos are extremely relatable and emulate being on a FaceTime call. Whether he’s talking about being “down bad,” or vlogs of aimless strolls through Target in gloomy weather, Delgado knows how to identify with Gen-Z. If you are looking for a TikToker whose content makes you feel like they are actually your friend, Delgado is the person to follow.

@jonnym0rales — Jonny Morales

If you want to know what it’s like growing up in a Mexican household, Jonny Morales’ videos are for you. Morales makes a lot of content with his mom and I know that, when I watch them, I feel like I’m watching every Latina mom, ever, on screen. Some of his videos include waking up on the weekends to Spanish music blasting as a signal to clean the house, pranking his mom or learning about her cooking. Not only that, but Jonny’s girlfriend takes part in the fun, and we see her get introduced to Mexican food and culture throughout his TikTok page.

@saltycocina — Ana Regalado

Regalado’s TikToks bring the warmth of a mom or tia’s cooking through the screen. If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to make something as simple as a flour tortilla or something as complex as tamales, Regalado has you covered. In just one short TikTok you’ll be able to learn quick and easy Mexican recipes to follow that’ll be sure to impress your friends.

@msnewslady — Jessica Reyes

Have you ever wondered what everyday tasks would sound like narrated by someone with a news anchor voice? Afro-Latinx creator Jessica Reyes gives viewers a glimpse into the routine of a news anchor as well as how to emulate the classic news anchor sound. Her videos pranking her husband while using this voice will give you a good laugh. Reyes also creates videos about styling her hair, what it is like to use her Spanish anchor voice and how she code switches on the air and throughout her day to day.

@devonrodriguezart — Devon Rodriguez

Imagine you’re riding the subway and someone comes up to you and hands you a drawing they created of you on the train. Well, if you find yourself in New York, chances are Devon Rodriguez could spot you and see you as a worthy candidate for one of his drawings. Currently the most followed art account on TikTok, Rodriguez gained his following by creating videos of the random strangers he draws around the city. His talent will have you in awe and keep you wondering how anyone can draw a person as anything other than a stick figure.

@irisbeilin — Iris Beilin

In the age of social media, messages of self-love and confidence are much needed as you scroll through images of edited perfection. Iris Beilin’s videos would make anyone feel like they are “America’s Next Top Model,” even on the not-so-good days. Not only that, her makeup tutorials are sure to turn any makeup novice into a makeup artist in no time.

@bryn.hm — Bryan Hernandez

Bryan Hernandez’s videos are sure to make you wonder how you have not had a single unique experience in your life. From pretending to be a tia or a host at the Met Gala, Hernandez knows exactly how to make Gen-Z laugh. His use of popular TikTok sounds, along with his experience as a Dominican, will remind many Latinx viewers of their own life.

Trinity Gomez is a senior writing about TikTok and popular culture. Her column, “TikTalk,” runs every other Friday.