Like its Crunchwrap, Taco Bell’s accessibility is supreme

Growing up vegetarian, I always dreaded school trips that ended in a stop at McDonald’s or Burger King. While everyone else boarded the bus enjoying their Chicken McNuggets and Happy Meals, I left the Golden Arches with a cold slice of American cheese sandwiched in a hamburger bun.

Although I did not enjoy the average fast-food stop, I loved processed garbage as much as the next kid. I just happened to love it in the form of a seven-layer burrito covered in Taco Bell’s signature hot sauce. At Taco Bell, I never had to scour the menu for the single uninspired option that fit my dietary constraint. Every item on the menu became accessible to me with the magic words: sub beans for beef.

Taco Bell goes one step further than offering modifications for vegetarian and vegan customers by dropping new menu items that cater to diverse diets. In 2019, Taco Bell released the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, transforming one of its most iconic and successful menu items into an option for its vegetarian consumers. Taco Bell is one of the few places where my dietary restriction feels more like an asset than an obstacle.

It is simply a fact that Taco Bell is the crown jewel of fast food. As a Californian, my love for In-N-Out Burger runs deep, but as a lifelong vegetarian, it is hard to ignore the fact that its underwhelming fries are the only meatless option on its traditional menu. Most restaurants add vegetarian and vegan dishes to their menu as an afterthought, but Taco Bell has shown other fast-food chains that diverse menus are a priority.

Despite its controversial decision to remove the beloved Mexican Pizza from the menu, Taco Bell retains my loyalty. However, it remains inaccessible for those with more specific dietary restraints, such as gluten intolerance. While Taco Bell has some options that may help you avoid gluten, it does not ensure that any of its menu items are gluten-free. The meal itself may not contain gluten, however, gluten is a protein that can be easily transferred through packaging or handling. For anyone with a gluten allergy or Celiac disease, a packaging mishap could have detrimental health effects.

For those with dietary restrictions, the issue goes far beyond not being able to grab a quesadilla from Taco Bell. Grocery stores that offer food options for a range of diets, such as Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s, are concentrated in wealthy neighborhoods. A study by RCLCO, a real estate firm, showed that the presence of Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s can result in a 6% increase in neighborhood rent prices.

Grocery stores with diverse products can expand to low-income neighborhoods, which would vastly increase the food options for the community. However, this often leads to widespread gentrification, which prices out the residents who need access to dietary restriction-friendly foods. As a result, low-income individuals have little to no access to these necessities.

Not only are diverse food options inaccessible, but they are also often more expensive, making it even more difficult for someone facing poverty to find food that caters to their diet. A 2018 study run by the School of Food Science and Nutrition at the University of Leeds shows that gluten-free products are 159% more expensive than traditional ingredients on average. Similarly, lactose-free milk is generally 30% more expensive than regular milk.

It requires more time and money to find a grocery store that fits your needs, but once you get there, the food itself may be out of your budget. Dietary restrictions stack on top of existing poverty, which exacerbates food insecurity for those with non-traditional diets.

Community funded food pantries or soup kitchens can rarely afford more expensive ingredients to make meals for those with special dietary needs. These solutions for food insecurity leave behind low-income individuals with diverse diets.

It is hard to imagine an accessible and affordable food industry in a country that prioritizes economic success over health and well-being. In our capitalist society, corporations rarely take actions unless they will turn a profit. In a sea of fast-food chains devoid of vegan and vegetarian options, Taco Bell is a beacon of hope.

Although it is far from perfect, Taco Bell has shown other fast-food joints that offering accommodations can be profitable. Going a step further than Taco Bell, organizations such as the National Celiac Association and The Gluten Free Food Bank tackle food insecurity from a more inclusive, community-minded lens.

Apart from taxes, eating is the only constant in our lives. Food is more than just a necessity — it is a part of who we are, from our health to our happiness. Regardless of class, every person should have the opportunity to choose foods that maximize their health and happiness. Accessible and affordable food restores that health and happiness for many suffering from food insecurity. Taco Bell allowing customers to substitute beans for beef is a great start, but there is still work to be done — both on a governmental and community level — to make food more equitable.

