Five USC players expected to play key roles against Colorado

Senior running back Keaontay Ingram receives a hand off Saturday. (Vincent Leo | Daily Trojan)

As the Trojans continue their Pac-12 schedule against Colorado, here are five names to look out for.

Drake London

One of junior quarterback Kedon Slovis’ favorite targets, junior wide receiver Drake London has continued to be a standout for USC. London has eclipsed 100 receiving yards in three of USC’s first four games this season.

“He’s a beast,” interim head coach Donte Williams said. “I’ve always said that from day one before the season started. I said that’s the Biletnikoff winner, so nothing is shocking me that he’s doing.”

London currently leads the country in receiving yards with 540.

“It’s definitely pretty cool, but I’m not too focused on that right now,” London said. “I’m just trying to get some wins and some W’s.”

Gary Bryant Jr.

Sophomore wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. has proved himself in these past two games, scoring touchdowns in both.

With 89 yards and second in touchdowns behind London, Bryant Jr. is third on the team in receiving behind London and redshirt sophomore Tahj Washington. Look for him to have another big role in the offensive game plan against Colorado.

Keaontay Ingram

Another key player for USC is transfer senior running back Keaontay Ingram. He leads the team with 225 rushing yards.

Ingram finished the last game with 79 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s healthy; he ran the ball physically; he made some guys miss in this past game, so I think that’s only going to improve,” Williams said. “It’s all about rhythm, so I think he’s starting to find his groove, and it’s going to continue to get better.”

After a 27-point outing last weekend, Ingram seems confident about the offense going into this week.

“I feel like we need to feed off of each other,” Ingram said. “When we can bounce off each other, put all the pieces together, I feel like we can score easily like 50, 60 points.”

K.D. Nixon

Redshirt senior wide receiver K.D. Nixon played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to USC as a graduate student in the spring. Over his four years at Colorado, Nixon had 1,250 receiving yards for seven touchdowns.

So far this season, he has only two receptions for 19 yards. Nixon is surely due for more action against his old team.

Drake Jackson

Junior outside linebacker Drake Jackson has shown a consistent strength in the USC defense this season.

Jackson is one of the team’s best pass-rushers with 13 tackles, a sack and an interception this season.

USC’s game against Colorado will kick off Saturday at 11 a.m. at Folsom Field.