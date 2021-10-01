No. 1 USC Men’s Waterpolo faces No. 6 Pacific

Senior 2-meter Jake Ehrhardt holds the ball over his head in a match against West Valley College. Through 10 games, the Trojans are have to lose this season, including a win over No. 8 UC Davis. (Andrew Kerner | Daily Trojan)

USC wrapped up competition last weekend by winning the MPSF Invitational Tournament to extend its undefeated start and pick up its 10th straight win. The Trojans were rewarded as they now rank No. 1 in the CWPA after jumping ahead of No. 2 UCLA.

Senior goaltender Nic Porter received some hardware for his performance last weekend, the first Trojan to be named an MPSF Player of the Week this season. Porter got the award after having 33 total saves throughout the tournament and helping anchor USC’s defense.

Another positive this past weekend was the debut of redshirt junior driver Ashworth Molthen, who missed the first seven games of the season. Molthen contributed early and often as he scored in both the semi-final and final last weekend, recording a hat-trick in the final.

“It definitely felt great getting to play with these guys … [my] first game as a Trojan it was great to be playing with everyone.” Molthen said. “From lining up against these guys to playing with them has been a great experience so far, and [I] hope to continue it.”

Molthen optimizes USC’s extensive depth at just about every position. With Molthen in the lineup, the Trojans look like a force to be reckoned with on the offensive end.

After defeating multiple top-ranked opponents the last few weeks, USC faces only one team this weekend, a team they have not beaten since 2018. The last two times the Trojans played Pacific, they lost by one goal in each game. However, players are confident in its ability to get the job done this weekend.

USC has beaten Pacific 53 times while losing 11. The Tigers aren’t as hot of a team as the Trojans at the moment, but USC doesn’t pay attention to that and prides itself on “always [respecting] your opponent, and always [respecting] the game,” according to head coach Marko Pintaric.

“They have a very talented group of guys; even though they picked up some losses on the season, their roster is very talented.” Pintaric said. “It’s our job as coaches to prepare our team under pressure.”

Although USC hasn’t played Pacific in two years, grad transfer 2-meter Wyatt Barker played for Pacific for three years before coming to USC.

“I’m familiar with the coaching staff, the play style, as well as some of the guys there and built a lot of really strong relationships.” Barker said.

“I think that can bring something unique to this matchup this weekend.”

USC holds breadth of experience from national team play to even professional play on its roster, and Barker is another player who can help bring a unique perspective and experience to this matchup.

The Trojans look to keep their unbeaten streak alive this weekend and get their 11th win of the year. USC hosts Pacific at 1 p.m. Saturday at Uytengsu Aquatic Center.