Find an East Coast-level bagel on the West Coast

Courage Bagels takes the top spot with their heavenly Montreal-style bagel. (Taylor Ford | Daily Trojan)

There are a few facets of living in Los Angeles that are absolutely tragic, let’s be honest. Notably, these include traffic, pretentious people, gentrification and, most importantly, horrible bagels. If you have ever attempted to find a bagel worth your money near USC’s campus, you are certainly well aware of the fact that no such thing exists. This list is intended to broaden your horizons and demonstrate that, against all odds, there are a few good bagel spots in L.A.

Pop’s Bagels [Rating: 3/5] $$$

To begin our review, we will start with the worst of the bunch. Granted, this is a comprehensive list of all of the bagel spots in L.A. that are worth trying, but there is still a hierarchy and unfortunately, Pop’s Bagels sits at the bottom. This small chain seems so promising, with creative sandwiches and excellent marketing, you will think that you have hit the bagel jackpot. Unfortunately, the worst part about this place is, in fact, the bagels. Imagine the chewy cardboard-esque bagel component of a Bagel Bite, but a little chewier and a lot bigger. That is Pop’s Bagels for you. If you choose your sandwich wisely, you’ll be happy, but not elated by any means. Their food is acceptable, but do not go seek it out.

New York Bagel and Deli [Rating: 3.5/5] $

Regardless of where you are from, everyone has their bagel spot. It is usually a mom-and-pop store with refrigerators of Odwalla juices, homemade cream cheese and the familiar smell of fresh bagels wafting through the air. They typically serve bagels that are not necessarily gourmet or even objectively great, but rather familiar tasting. Usually, they microwave their eggs and serve burnt coffee, but there’s nothing else quite like it. The nostalgia is the best facet of these spots and is what draws you in time and time again. If you find yourself in Santa Monica, stop at New York Bagel and Deli for a bagel that echoes this sensation. This spot boasts a wide variety of shmears and bagels — all served by smiling faces. It is nothing exceptional, but the lack of pretension is oftentimes exactly what the doctor ordered.

Maury’s [Rating: 4/5] $$

Maury’s is basically the place you go to when you can’t find parking at Yeastie Boys, but it is also well worth a try. They serve traditional bagels with fresh whitefish or smoked salmon, and they have truly perfected the art. The bagels are slightly crispy and a little chewy, as they are made using a revolving oven. These simple, yet divine, creations are perfect for sandwiches or even simply schmear. Beware: You may find yourself returning here all too frequently because you will soon discover that their bagels are perfect every time. There are a lot of Maury’s fans in Silverlake, so make sure to go early so that your favorite bagel is not sold out!

Yeastie Boys [Rating: 4/5] $$

Oh, Trojans. I know that each and every one of you has crawled out of bed, plagued by the Sunday scaries and barely survived the trek to Yeastie Boys. We collectively owe it to Yeastie Boys each time we successfully reach Monday morning. Their bagels are truly unmatched in terms of their greasy, gooey, healing goodness. They specialize in extravagant bagel sandwiches that will ruin all other hangover breakfasts for you. The bagel itself is not as good as some other places on this list, but when it is merely a vehicle for homemade shmear, lox and avocado. Does it really matter? This shop is actually a food truck and has quite a few locations across L.A. You’re never too far from your yeasty fix. Come for the bagels, but definitely stay for the toppings.

Hank’s [Rating: 4.5/5] $$

If you are on TikTok, you have surely been following the strange food trends that have plagued the internet recently. Everyone and their mother is pickling, salting, meal prepping and even stirring Mayo into their rice. “Hank’s … a deli of sorts” in Burbank has been listening.

You want salted cucumbers? They’re famous for it. Pickled onions? Roger that. Perfectly smoked salmon? Duh. This is the most diverse location on the list, as they truly offer it all. To make matters much better, their bagels are actually amazing. They aren’t merely a sandwich shop; they are well versed in the bagel game and they’re doing an impeccable job. Whoever Hank is, he deserves a kiss.

Courage Bagels [Rating: 5/5] $$$

At last, the star of our show today: Courage Bagels. If you have a phone and live in L.A., you have surely heard about Courage Bagels. It is a small, locally-owned shop and you can definitely tell, in all of the best ways, of course. There is no such thing as perfect, but a comparable term would be “Courage Bagels.” They could spit in my coffee, and I would thank them.

Their Montreal-style bagels are a gift from the heavens. They are perfectly crisp on the outside, even offering a “burnt” option for the die-hards, and soft and fluffy in the middle. Their location is quaint and charming, with menus handwritten on loose paper taped in the windows. The line outside is barely shorter than the line outside the GOLF store on launch day, but it is so beyond worth the wait. Get the open-faced tomato bagel. This bagel tastes like they individually placed each grain of salt to ensure that every bite is equally orgasmic. Stop reading, get in your car and go to Courage Bagels. Now.