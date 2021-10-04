Have a date night with a fall twist

Visit “Delusion” and other haunted houses in the Los Angeles area for a classic date night with a twist. (Photo courtesy of Flickr)

Every fall activity is perfect for a budding romance, long-standing affair or friends with “tension.” There’s a crispness in the air that makes us joke quicker and move closer. That being said, it’s no secret that Los Angeles doesn’t exactly have the best fall weather. But it is possible to “DIY” that fall magic with just a little extra effort.

Remember: what makes fall special is not the weather but the traditions. And under this mindset, L.A. may do fall the best. With Hollywood glamour at its core, L.A. knows how to put on a show. So if you’ve got a lab partner crush, Tinder hookup, cute boyfriend or best friend, there’s no need to wait for a mistletoe or Valentine’s day. The best time to fall for someone is in the fall, and here’s where it can happen:

Hitting the Town:

Haunted House

There is no better fall date than a haunted house. If you’re looking for an opportunity to bridge the physical gap between you and your Zoom crush, this is for sure the option for you. Your crush will be scared and your shoulder will be safe. It can’t get easier than that — L.A. is a city of entertainment and so it does this option the best.

If you’re looking for an extra scary night and don’t mind a pricier ticket, “Delusion” might be your choice. This chilly event is hosted in an 1875 estate in Pomona and will give you a traditional haunted house experience with an L.A. twist. Though also pricey, my true Halloween lovers might have more fun at a night in attendance at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights. On a budget and looking for a less scary option? The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride hosted at Griffith Park could be your perfect October night. That is, if you end with a kiss.

Pumpkin Patch

This one is for my day-date couples who prefer to chitchat about their hometowns and not scream. A pumpkin patch will have you breathing fresh air, holding hands and arguing over who can pick the best pumpkin. Tanaka Farms and Underwood Family Farms are great options that bring a full experience though they require a bit of a drive. Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch is closer and will still have your crush smiling. The only catch with this date is you may be surrounded by kiddos. If you’re looking to avoid the “how many kids do you want” conversation this fall, perhaps this isn’t the date for you.

Pumpkin Treat Crawl

Does your crush have a sweet tooth? If so, this is your date. Pack into the car and drive around to L.A.’s best bakeries and cheapest grocery stores. Create a haul of pumpkin-spiced delectables and bring them back to campus to have an autumnal picnic. Share your rankings over a hot cup of coffee under your favorite tree on campus. Associates Park, which is right across from the bookstore, offers a great spot for this date. Afterward, your crush will walk away thinking you were the sweetest treat.

Staying At Home:

Halloween Movie Night

Sometimes simplicity works best. Have your crush over for a fun night of binge-watching scary flicks and childhood favorites. “Halloweentown” (1998) and “Hocus Pocus” (1993) are great options if you want to take a trip down memory lane. Otherwise, “Halloween” (1978) and “Scream” (1996) are sure-fire options to raise your heart rate. Got some cooking skills to show off? Make them dinner! Can’t cook? No problem. Order some food in and have a true lazy movie night. If you’re lucky, they may just be too scared to go home at the end of the night.

Pumpkin Carving Session

This may be the only date where it’s acceptable to break out your sharpest knives. Get your hands dirty and make some jack-o’-lanterns with your crush. This could be a perfect follow-up date if you chose to go to a pumpkin patch. If not, no worries. Pop over to Trader Joe’s and pick a pumpkin that calls to your creative side.

All that’s left now is to ask your crush out! Pull them aside and show them you’ve done all the planning. The work is done and they just have to show up! Remember, there’s no need to set your sights on Feb. 14 when fall is the best kisser.