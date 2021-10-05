Jack Murnin: Music for driving the SoCal coast

Jack Murnin’s innovative marketing and promo techniques speak to his dedication to his craft. “Lemonade” and “This Youth” both demonstrate his fun-loving nature and quintessential Southern California lifestyle. (Sasha Ryu | Daily Trojan)



In typical Los Angeles fashion, it’s a hot, sunny day as September comes to an end and a lemonade stand sits squarely in the middle of USC Village. Someone in a tie-dye shirt shouts through a blow horn, “Free lemonade!” But this lemonade stand is far from ordinary.

Jack Murnin, a sophomore majoring in film and television production, is promoting his new single, “Lemonade,” all along the California coast, setting up lemonade stands from Santa Barbara to San Diego.

“We wanted to do something fun, something unique to connect with people [from] different places, so we’ve been coming out to different college campuses and towns [getting] the lemonade stand going,” Murnin said.

At the USC Village, Murnin’s stand thrives in the heat as a line of students grows down the walkway. “Lemonade” blasts through a speaker on repeat as people flock to the promise of a cold drink, swaying along to the catchy tune as they enjoy lemonade and chat with Murnin about all things music.

“‘Lemonade’ is a little more laid-back, a little more chill it’s kind of like the next phase of my life,” Murnin said. “That’s what [the song] represents, like going to Southern California … I can’t wait to start my day and sip lemonade.”

Despite growing up in the Bay Area, Jack’s music embodies a beachy, Southern California lifestyle. The music video for “This Youth,” Murnin’s first official release, captures it perfectly. Whether driving down the coast in a convertible, blowing up a bouncy house with a rainbow-dyed dog or running down the street with a guy in a gorilla suit, the video and the song itself is a true summer anthem, intoxicating for listeners as Murnin dances with close friends.

“We just wanted to get wild with it, kind of like our childhood,” Murnin said. “And [because] I was going off to college, it was a nice send off.”

Interested in music all his life, it wasn’t until high school that Murnin really started making his own independently. With the help of friends who were learning about producing, he became an avid participant in the art of “bedroom pop,” taking pride in starting and finishing a song of his own.

Murnin’s music hints at a wide variety of genres, touching everything from electro-pop, west coast feel to indie rock with elements of rap. He attributes his inspiration to artists such as Dominic Fike, Brockhampton, Justin Timberlake and Anderson .Paak, due to their “fun, upbeat” nature.

“It’s very light, very playful, it just feels like sunshine,” said Benjamin Swayze, a sophomore who met Murnin in their cinematic communication class. “It’s very windows down, driving down the highway kind of [music].”

Jack has no shortage of creative ways to shed light on his music, his TikTok account is a lively example of his marketing. Under the pseudonym @lovelydonny, Murnin had fun writing songs for fans in 15 seconds or less, drawing him some attention in the realm of the social media app.

“I think TikTok is important … I’m gonna try with “Lemonade” to get into it, maybe start a trend,” Murnin said. “That’s how a lot of artists are making their careers.”

Murnin is not too worried about the pressure of getting one’s music out there too fast.

“Like everything else I do, it’s super fun but it’s all secondary to me,” Murnin said, emphasizing his prioritization of his music over a speedy viral moment. “[My] number one priority is just to get better.”

As Murnin remains humble in his pursuits, Emeka Obiorah, a sophomore who helps with the lemonade stands and the promotion of his music, said Murnin’s original concepts and passion for what he does is what makes him unique as an artist.

“There’s so many people out there [who] release a song and just drop it on Youtube and don’t really do anything,” said Obiorah. “But Jack has ideas, Jack has a whole concept for everything, and he does it. He literally drove down the entire coast … [It’s] absolutely insane and seeing that, I want to support that.”

Murnin is not worried about the future, as he is in no hurry to rush through making music. With live shows on the horizon, including a performance for Trojan Family Weekend Oct. 7 at 4:30 p.m., the future is bright for Murnin’s musical aspirations.

“I’ve just been working on a ton of music, always, just trying to improve … I know I have a long way to go,” Murnin said. “I’m definitely not where I want to be, but ‘Lemonade’ is definitely a step in the right direction. I’m just gonna keep pumping stuff out because, why not?”