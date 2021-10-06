USC should offer more merit scholarships exclusive to transfer students

Transfer students come from all walks of life; from the 21-year-old who previously attended a two-year community college to the navy officer returning to university, USC acceptance is a gateway to the best in higher education.

Whether they transfer because of a shift in educational goals, dissatisfaction with their original institution or changes in life situations, most transfer students find that changing schools gives them a newfound opportunity to lead their most fulfilling lives.

Transfer students should not be treated differently from first-year students: They deserve the same opportunities to access and affordability. When it comes to paying for college, merit-based aid helps close the gap between the cost of attendance and need-based financial aid, especially for families who don’t qualify for financial aid.

Changing colleges is difficult, and transfer students often receive the short end of the stick. The average transfer student loses 43% of their credits, which is equivalent to a semester’s worth of work for some institutions, and often results in a delayed path to a degree. While credits do not transfer for varying reasons, from mismatches in the curricula to poor class choices guided by inferior advising, transfer students should not be forced to suffer — with no alternative — the costly price tag that comes with graduating late.

The pandemic makes it all the more difficult for transfer students to find their community on campus. The average transfer student who matriculated in Fall 2020 spent a year online and likely two previous years at a community college; yet, this is their first in-person semester at USC — their first in-person experience at a four-year university — as a senior.

Additionally, transfer students cannot get on-campus housing because USC only guarantees on-campus housing to first- and second- year students. While there are spots open in the USC Village apartments, Cardinal Gardens, and Century, these communities are generally less social, which limits transfer students’ opportunities to become one with the Trojan family.

Unlike most elite private universities who accept only 2% of transfer students per year, USC accepts about 24% of transfer students per year. Transfer students at USC make up almost one-third of its annual new undergraduates, an exceptionally salient community that brings diversity and talent to a predominantly white and privileged campus.

It is extremely competitive to receive merit-based aid at USC, especially as a transfer student. The largest and only merit opportunity for transfer students is the Transfer Merit Scholarship, which awards one-quarter tuition to approximately 40 students from the applicant pool. Transfer students are not eligible for larger scholarships, as there is no transfer equivalent of the Trustee and Presidential scholarships, which are full and half tuition, respectively.

Because it offers full, half and quarter tuition scholarships exclusively to first-year students compared to a single merit scholarship exclusive to transfer students, USC needs to offer more merit scholarships exclusive to incoming transfer students. International transfer students who are not eligible to receive federal or USC need-based aid could especially benefit.

Beginning in Fall 2020, the University installed the new USC Affordability Initiative to guarantee a tuition-free education to first-year students whose families make $80,000 or less a year with typical assets. Home ownership is not counted in the financial aid calculations. For the 2021-22 school year, USC raised its tuition by 2%. With rising tuition rates, it is even more urgent that USC install the same Affordability Initiative for transfer students.

If USC continues to limit its Affordability Initiative to first-year students, it can at least offer more merit scholarships exclusive to transfer students and raise awareness of these merit award opportunities.

The disconnect between transfer students and non-transfer students is evident, especially as we emerge from the pandemic bubble. Moving forward, the Transfer Student Assembly at USC should prioritize publicizing merit award opportunities on their website for transfer students.

USC prides itself on investing in its student body’s talent and diversity. However, its treatment of the transfer community says otherwise. Transfer students’ invisibility is evident in the lack of merit scholarship opportunities, which warrants USC reforming its financial aid and academic scholarship committees to ensure that every transfer student can affordably attend USC.