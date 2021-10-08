Vaccination requirements introduced for USC’s game

Guests will now be required to show proof of full vaccination, meaning they have received all necessary doses for at least two weeks, or present a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours to enter campus or the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for Saturday’s football game against Utah, Athletic Director Mike Bohn announced in a communitywide memo Tuesday. The game is also during Trojan Family Weekend.

The change comes as the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health updated its protocols for Outdoor “Mega Events.” Those who are under 12 years old are exempt from this policy.

Additional guest requirements include showing a compliant Trojan Check requirement to enter campus and as well as a government-issued photo ID card for those 18 years and older.

If you already verified your vaccination or negative test on campus, you will be given a wristband so you will not have to go through the same process again at the Coliseum.

Facial coverings remain required during the tailgate and at the Coliseum except when consuming food or beverages.

Tailgating on campus remains the same as previous home games through USC’s reservation system. This is still in place to maintain low-density levels at USC and permit those who are only allowed to tailgate.

USC students, staff and faculty who want to get onto campus Saturday will only have to present their Trojan Check and are not subject to the vaccination and testing requirements.

In order to summarize the gameday health guidelines for guests, Bohn also announced the creation of a centralized web page that lists these protocols for visitors.

Specifically, the web page discusses the rules for both indoor and outdoor events at the Galen Center and L.A. Coliseum, respectively as well as on USC’s campus. Additionally, it offers resources to LA county testing and vaccine sites and how to verify vaccination statuses and negative test results. Lastly, it has a FAQ section to answer any questions that guests may have.