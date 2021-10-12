Fall bops to stream while sipping your pumpkin foam cold-brew in Leavey

Kacey Musgraves’ new album provides heart-wrenching break-up songs, largely inspired by the singer’s divorce from Ruston Kelly. (Photo courtesy Universal Music Group)

What an autumn it has been for the music industry. Whether it be the popularity contest between Kanye West and Drake or the increasingly virality of smaller artists due to TikTok, several old and new musicians have made their mark on the industry — just in time for Grammy nominations on Nov. 23. Fall 2021 has marked the music creation’s continuation during a time where touring, festivals and other in-person activities remain uncertain.

Newly Released Music

Some of the biggest drops in music took place during the past few weeks. Artists showed range, fusing elements of country, pop, rhythm & blues and hip hop. Without further ado, here are some recent releases that you should be streaming.

Meek Mill – “Expensive Pain”

Released on Oct. 1, Meek Mill excited audiences with his fifth album, “Expensive Pain.” The long awaited 18-track album release contains a featured artist on nearly every song. Guests on Mill’s album include A$AP Ferg, Kehlani, Lil Uzi Vert and Young Thug, just to name a few. Although the album was released less than a week ago, several of his songs are charting on Apple Music and Billboard.

Kacey Musgraves – “Star Crossed”

Although “Star Crossed” marks Musgrave’s fifth studio album, the country star has made an impression on both television and TikTok. Although it was released on Sept. 10, Musgrave’s song “breadwinner” is currently trending on TikTok. She also had “Saturday Night Live’s” first-ever nude performance last weekend.

Musgraves’ album is much more than its social media popularity, however. The album effectively serves as a breakup record, touching on Musgraves’ recent divorce from Ruston Kelly — her husband of three years. It’s the perfect album to stream after a summer spent sobbing to Olivia Rodrigo.

Drake – “Certified Lover Boy”

While we all have heard “Way 2 Sexy” a few too many times this fall, Drake’s latest album, “Certified Lover Boy” remains ranked second on the Billboard charts. Shuffle through the hitmaker’s newest album with an album filled with tunes about love and women that details the “life of a lover boy,” a reference to Drake’s caricature in popular culture. In particular, “Way 2 Sexy” might be the way to go if you need a little hype up. If not, try a pop hit such as “Stay” or the fun country bop “Fancy Like.”

Upcoming releases

In terms of new music set to release this month, there should be no shortage. Whether you love to pay homage to old country hits, high-energy rap, alternative pop, or soul pop funk, there is something for everyone.

Remi Wolf – “Juno”

Alternative pop queen Remi Wolf’s debut album “Juno” is set to release Oct. 15. The album was created during a time where many changes were happening in Wolf’s life according to her recent interview with “Pitchfork.”

“[The album] really reflects the feelings of tension and release that these changes provoked in me,” Wolf said on her website.

Being college students, we are all familiar with these tense and turbulent emotions. Hopefully, this album will be able to give everyone some release.

Taylor Swift – “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Most importantly (objectively speaking, of course) is the planned release of “Red (Taylor’s Version),” set to release on Nov. 12. Despite the songs being released nearly nine years ago, the bops, screaming of love, heartbreak and growing up, will be sure to get you in your holiday feels — this time with the added vocal depth and maturity of Taylor’s Version.

Young Thug – “Punk”

Young Thug’s second studio album, “Punk,” is set to be released Oct. 15, inspired by his life situations and the people that surround him. From spoken word poems to traditional rap, he will share emotions, reflect on his life and provide racial commentary in his highly anticipated album.