Trader Joe’s best fall pumpkin snacks

‘Tis the season of Pumpkin Spice Latte drinking and pumpkin pie eating! The pumpkin craze is back and better than ever, and Trader Joe’s is on top of their game once again. Their wide selection of fall goodies is definitely worth checking out. Here are some of the best pumpkin products you can find this fall.

Pumpkin Joe-Joe’s

First up is a Trader Joe’s classic: Joe-Joe’s, which consist of two wafers sandwiched together with cream (similar to an Oreo). The pumpkin twist on these iconic cookies is a great way to celebrate the beginning of fall. Equally crunchy and creamy, these seasonal Joe-Joe’s feature mouth-watering cinnamon and caramel flavors. Beware, once the box is open, it’s hard to close until all the pumpkin goodness is gone.

Pumpkin Ice Cream

As you peruse frozen desserts this autumn, keep your eye out for this limited-edition treat. This ice cream is the definition of pumpkin perfection. A balanced blend of warm nutmeg and ginger with a strong pumpkin flavor, this ice cream is decadent, yet soft, and not overwhelmingly sweet. One quart simply isn’t enough. A round of applause for the shining star of the frozen food aisle this season.

Pumpkin Spice Coffee

Not too sweet, not too bitter. This item is a convenient alternative when the PSL bill starts racking up. This pumpkin coffee comes in either individual pods or a larger canister of ground coffee, and the flavor is nutty and spicy. Try adding a scoop of pumpkin ice cream for a doubly pumpkin flavoured affogato at home. Trader Joe’s seasonal Non-Dairy Pumpkin Oat Beverage would also pair perfectly with this drip coffee.

Pumpkin Bagels and Cream Cheese

Calling all bagel and cream cheese lovers! In my mind, nothing beats a good bagel with cream cheese, and these are a great opportunity to shake up your normal morning routine. The pumpkin spice bagels are a simple yet satisfying fall breakfast. For true pumpkin enthusiasts, Trader Joe’s offers a complementary pumpkin cream cheese to spread on top. Note that a gluten-free option is also available.

Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix

Finally, we’ve reached the baking aisle, and my top recommendation has to be the pumpkin bread mix. Pumpkin bread is a staple every time fall rolls around. This recipe, which requires just the package ingredients — in addition to eggs, water and vegetable oil — produces a nice, fluffy loaf or about a dozen muffins. This mix is quick and easy to make for novice bakers and goes best with a hot cup of joe.

Pumpkin Pancake and Waffle Mix

Though the great debate between waffles and pancakes continues, you won’t have to choose sides with this mix! This is another pumpkin-flavored mix Trader Joe’s is offering right now, and it is equally as delicious. Just add milk, butter and an egg to the dry mix, and you’re all set for your morning treat. These pancakes and waffles will be so flavorful they’ll even taste amazing without added syrup or powdered sugar, though feel free to add some Trader Joe’s pumpkin butter or spread.

Pumpkin Spice Batons

These pumpkin spice batons are a seasonal spin-off of Trader Joe’s regular cocoa batons. The canister contains thin, wafer-style cookies filled with a delectable and flavor-packed pumpkin cream. They add a satisfying crunch when coupled with a cup of warm tea or a scoop of rich ice cream. Night or day, these are guaranteed to sweeten up any part of your fall days.

Pumpkin Cereal Bars

Think pumpkin-inspired Fig Newtons. These pumpkin bars are the ideal fall snack on-the-go. While they are definitely on the sweeter side, they are still worth a try, and anybody with a sweet tooth will surely enjoy these. These bars are a good option for a quick bite between classes, especially with midterms in full swing.

Pumpkin Tortilla Chips

For those who enjoy more savory snacks, these pumpkin tortilla chips are a fantastic choice. These chips, with their pumpkin puree and seeds, add some fall vibes to the chip aisle. A delicious combination of savory and sweet, these are great for dessert or late-night snacking and studying. Plus, they are conveniently gluten-free and vegan.

Pumpkin Brioche

This is by far the best pumpkin sliced bread on the market — so soft and buttery yet light and airy at the same time. The pumpkin spice flavor is subtle but undeniably tasty. With this bread, there are infinite possibilities for consumption. Pop a slice in the toaster for a crispier option. Slather some butter or jam on it. Whip up some eggs for French toast. Make a fall-themed sandwich. This bread is endlessly versatile and always delicious.