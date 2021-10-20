Your next international Netflix binge

“Squid Game” hit Netflix and took the world by storm, showcasing 456 players competing for money with a deadly penalty for losing. (Photo courtesy of Netflix)

“Ojing-eo Geim” also known by its English translation “Squid Game” is the world’s newest Netflix binge obsession. The Korean thriller hit number one in dozens of countries globally, including the United States, and made history as Netflix’s most-watched series release. For USC students, there’s a closer connection — Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of the series and USC alumnus, walked the same Trousdale Parkway as the rest of us.

Even before “Squid Game” took over our lives, non-English language shows have grown in popularity in the U.S. Once you’re done binge-watching “Squid Game” and impatiently waiting for season two (yes, it’s been renewed), take a scroll through Netflix for your next post-midterm binge, don’t skip over the non-English language shows. Give it a shot. Who knows? It might be your new favorite. (P.S. Trust me and watch these shows with subtitles instead of dubbed, it makes all the difference.)

“La Casa de Papel: El Fenómeno” (Spain)

Prerequisite: “La Casa de Papel”. If you haven’t seen that one yet, well, where have you been? Now, technically, this isn’t a series, but it’s less than an hour, so you’ll fly through it! “La Casa De Papel” has become an international phenomenon. This documentary takes fans behind the scenes to explore just how the series went from a one-season flop in Spain to an international phenomenon with five seasons (season 5 volume 2 coming soon) and an incredibly engaged fan base. With interviews from actors, interesting tidbits and emotional stories, by the end of the doc you’ll be ready to rewatch “La Casa de Papel” all over again.

“The Rain” (Denmark)

A mysterious, rain-borne illness has wiped out most of Scandinavia’s population. After being stuck in an underground bunker for six years, a brother and sister venture out into the post-apocalyptic world and join a group of other young people on a search for safety and answers — and you guessed it, not everything is as it seems. This ominous sci-fi thriller is gripping in its twists and turns yet touching through the intimate bonds created by people trying to survive.

“Élite” (Spain)

Murder, sex, money, drugs, drama. “Élite” feels like a mix of true crime, “Gossip Girl” and “Degrassi.” When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school for Spain’s elite, dynamics shift, resulting in the murder of one student. “Élite” paints a campy picture of the lives of Spain’s richest families, full of tension and teenage drama but grounded in important stories with issues of today’s society such as xenophobia, classism, racism and homophobia. The series has all the makings of a perfect binge, and don’t worry, there’s no shortage of content with four seasons plus four extra mini-episodes. So what are you waiting for? (Bonus: a stacked cast of hot actors).

“Störst av Allt” (Sweden)

This series is like “Elite” but with a more eerie tone. The Swedish series is a combination of an edgy teen series, courtroom drama and crime thriller. Journey to the wealthy suburbs of Stockholm as a tragic school shooting at an elite prep school sends shockwaves through the town. And an unusual suspect, 18-year-old Maja (Hanna Ardéhn), is accused of murder. The story flashes between Maja’s current reality as an accused murderer in jail and her memories leading up to the death of her classmate. The flashback form creates an engaging pace that’ll have you hooked as you’re taken along with Maja as she tries to piece together the events for herself. Like “Élite,” the show also delves into important societal issues such as class and segregation. Check out this addictive watch, you won’t be disappointed.

“Unorthodox” (United States, Germany)

This critically acclaimed four-part mini series is primarily in Yiddish but also switches between German and English. The series takes you on an intimate and emotional journey of one woman’s path to self-discovery. Esty (played by Israeli actress Shira Haas, who garnered international acclaim for her role in Unorthodox) is a 19-year-old woman who leaves behind her restrictive Hasidic Jewish community in Brooklyn in search of independence in Berlin. Haas’s stunning performance will make you feel the joy in her discoveries as well as the anxiety and fear of being alone for the first time with a constant threat of being taken back to everything she escaped. The experience is even more riveting as it’s based on a true story.

“Young Royals” (Sweden)

Two words: young love. This series follows Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding), the prince of Sweden, who’s sent to boarding school after a scandal, and Simon (Omar Rudberg) a day student on a scholarship at the school. A budding romance soon ensues. The tension of these two teens as they navigate their sexuality, the exploration of a new relationship, complex family dynamics and money problems all while being in the public eye, will have you on the edge of your seat. If you start one episode, be prepared for five more in one sitting. By the sixth, you’ll be crying, but eager, for another (luckily the show has been renewed).

“Taco Chronicles” (Mexico)

Sick of dining hall food? Take a journey to Mexico to experience one of the country’s most emblematic dishes: The taco. This docuseries is a joyful celebration of both the makers and eaters of tacos. Each episode chronicles a new type of taco and its history, preparation and new forms. Hear from food experts, chefs, restaurant-goers and a fun take on narration with each respective taco leading you through the adventure! Maybe the mouthwatering visuals will do more harm than good as you venture back to EVK to real tangible food. But, if you’ve got a kitchen, try out the recipes for yourself — and invite me.