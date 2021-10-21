Coming soon: most anticipated year-end films

“The French Dispatch” is full of Wes Anderson’s hallmark eclectic color schemes and symmetry. A photo of the film’s all-star cast and director went viral on social media as users assigned characteristics to the figures. (Photo courtesy of Corbis)

The film circuit is up-and-running, with in-person festivals returning, movie theaters reopening and enigmatic trailers drawing our attention. On the cusp of daring October releases, such as Julia Ducournau’s body horror film “Titane” and Valdimar Jóhannsson’s supernatural thriller “Lamb,” moviegoers have more and more titles to stack up on their watchlists.

As the year comes to a close, here are a few highly-anticipated films coming to the silver screen that you should keep on your radar.

“Dune” — Oct. 22

Timothée Chalamet leads this star-studded ensemble cast — which features Emmy-award winner Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista — in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of “Dune.” Based on Frank Herbet’s science-fiction novel of the same name, this is “Dune’s” second cinematic adaptation, succeeding David Lynch’s 1984 version.

“Dune” follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he ventures into an intergalactic quest on the planet Arrakis, otherwise known as Dune, a desert dwelling home to gargantuan sandworms and a sought-after resource named “spice.” As tensions stir over the control of spice, “Dune” unravels into a film exploring humanity and survival.

“The French Dispatch” — Oct. 22

Perhaps if you are unfamiliar with the movie, you’ll most likely remember when “The French Dispatch” cast got the meme treatment after a 2021 Cannes Film Festival photo of their varied attire, ranging from tropical vacation wear to punk apparel, went viral on social media.

“The French Dispatch,” dubbed as a “love letter to journalists,” is director Wes Anderson’s 10th film. It is an anthology of stories that takes place in the fictional French city of Ennui-Sur-Blasé, where viewers are placed within the story as if they were reading through a newspaper.

“Last Night In Soho” — Oct. 29

Following his 2017 critically acclaimed film “Baby Driver,” Edgar Wright is finally back with “Last Night in Soho.” The film is an ominous psychological horror film starring Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise and Anya Taylor-Joy as Sandie opposite “Doctor Who” alumnus Matt Smith as Jack. Eloise, a young fashion student, miraculously finds herself in the body of Sandie and is thrusted into the 1960s as she adopts Sandie’s lifestyle and falls for Jack.

With an element of social commentary, as Wright cites his influence to be a subgenre of film from the 50s and 60s that punished young women who would come to the city to make it big, “Last Night in Soho” has the potential to be a great Halloween watch.

“Eternals” — Nov. 5

Coming off of a triumphant 2021 awards season — including being the first woman of color to win the Oscar for best director — Chloé Zhao has been tapped by the Marvel Cinematic Universe to direct “Eternals.”

Featuring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, among others, “Eternals” begins where “Avengers: Endgame” ends. The titular Eternals are a group of superhumans tasked with protecting humanity from deviants, malevolent forces that risk to tear apart a world slowly mending back together.

“Spencer” — Nov. 5

In another rendition surrounding the life of the late Princess Diana, director Pablo Larraín cast Kristen Stewart as his leading lady. “Spencer” is a newfound attempt to shift Stewart from her “Twilight” past and instead transform her into what could be an Oscar-winning performance.

The film takes place in 1991 during a Christmas holiday celebration at the Sandringham Castle Estate in Norfolk, England. “Spencer” aims to tackle what could have happened during those few days that ultimately leads to the film’s simple, yet captivating plot: Princess Diana’s decision to divorce Prince Charles.

“House of Gucci” — Nov. 24

Although Lady Gaga has a song named after Versace heiress Donatella, she’s taking on another luxury fashion estate in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci.” Gaga will play the role of Patrizia Reggiani, who is infamously known for arranging her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci’s assassination.

“House of Gucci” will follow the fashion house’s rise and how a volatile marriage led to a murder, resulting in the aftermath forever impacting a family’s legacy.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” — Dec. 17

The rumors, predictions, fake spoilers and endearing cast of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has made it an eagerly-awaited film in the MCU’s phase four. On the heels of the cliffhanger “Spider-Man: Far From Home” left fans with in 2019 and the post-credits scene from the recently released “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” that indicated that Tom Hardy’s Venom would be entering the MCU, there has been much buzz about the third installment of Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man”.

For fans of “Doctor Strange” and the newly emerging multiverse, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be a must-watch. The film is set to merge characters from various points, all surrounding the central question of what Peter Parker will do now that his identity has been uncovered.

Sam Stewart contributed to this article.