Pilipinx TikTok creators you should follow

Us The Duo is especially known for their hit song, “No Matter Where You Are,” featured on “The Book of Life” soundtrack. (Photo courtesy of Universal Music Group)

Can you believe October is already almost over? Even though this month is flying by at a rapid pace, we can’t forget the reasons we have to celebrate this month. Yes, the entire month of October equals Halloween for many, but it also means commemorating Pilipinx American History Month.

To celebrate, I compiled a list of six Pilipinx TikTok creators you should be following — many of whom are topping the list of #filipinotiktok, which has 463.5 million views and counting. A few of the creators I chose have intersecting identities in both the Pilipinx community and LGBTQ+ community, which is important to highlight as October is also LGBTQ+ History Month!

@ustheduo — Carissa & Michael Alvarado

If you have never heard of Us The Duo, you are probably living under a rock. This music duo consists of Pilipinx singer Carissa Alvarado and her husband Michael. If you’ve ever watched the animated movie “The Book of Life,” you have probably heard their song “No Matter Where You Are.” Their TikTok account is filled with videos showing off their angelic voices and their cute three-year-old daughter.

@otakoyakisoba — Olly & Mama LuLu

Name a better mother-son duo, I’ll wait. Olly and Mama Lulu started their TikTok journey almost two years ago when Olly posted a video laughing at his mom’s phone screensaver of a K-drama character. Since then, it has been nothing but pure, wholesome content from them. Their most famous recurring skit (so famous that they made a YouTube compilation) is “Name that Celebrity.” In these videos, Mama Lulu attempts at naming celebrities such as Dua Lipa or, as she calls her, Lipa Dupa. Mama Lulu holds nothing back, often roasting her son Olly and insulting her haters in Tagalog. If you find yourself watching their videos, don’t forget to add your comment to the “EEDJIOT CHAIN” also known as the “idiot chain,” one of the many names that Mama Lulu likes to call her son.

@aileenchristineee — Aileen Christine

Christine’s videos will make you audibly giggle. Her content frequently features her boyfriend, Deven Chris (@devenchris). She is constantly pulling pranks on him, asking him to do impressions and recreating dance trends together. Most of the time, her pranks are just an excuse to give him a small slap, but other times, they are used as a test for their relationship. Some of my personal favorite videos are when asks Chris to imitate obscure sounds, such as a vacuum cleaner or orange juice swishing in a bottle, or when Deven acts like a Pilipino mom. Their videos are never a letdown and their energy and laughs are absolutely infectious.

@ajclementine — AJ Clementine

Clementine’s videos give a glimpse into her experiences as a transgender, Pilipinx woman. On her account, no subject is off limits. She discusses topics of sex, gender, racism and body dysmorphia. A truly safe space for people with intersecting identities, AJ’s videos make you realize that you are not alone with some of the anxieties and experiences you are facing.

@ay_sean — Sean

Sean’s account is a comedy epicenter for Pilipinx communities. He has found a way to make funny and relatable content of the Pilipinx experience. Joking about Pilipinx parties or POVs of getting yelled at by his Asian mom, his videos will make Pilipinx and non-Pilipinx people alike laugh about everyday occurrences that happen in most people’s households. Not only that, Sean has found a way to make the not-so-lighthearted subject of colonization into comical videos about the connection between Mexican and Pilipinx culture.

@thelizjane — Liz Jane

If you want to learn more about Pilipinx culture, Liz Jane is the person to follow. Her entire account consists of videos teaching viewers about everything and anything Pilipinx. Whether you are curious about what Pilipino snacks to buy on your next trip to the grocery store or about the origins of Pilipinx American History Month, Jane definitely has a series of TikToks on the subject.

@virginia_please — Jethro Patalinghug

Patalinghug combines drag and TikTok to educate viewers on all topics, including #BIPOC, #AAPI and #LGBTQIA+, according to his bio. While in his drag persona, Virginia Please, Patalinghug also discusses important topics such as coronavirus vaccinations, voting and women’s rights. If you don’t feel educated enough on these topics and feel apprehensive to ask people, Patalinghug’s account is a great starting point.

Trinity Gomez is a senior writing about TikTok and popular culture. Her column, “TikTalk,” runs every other Friday.