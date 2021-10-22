USC faces No. 13 Notre Dame in South Bend

Junior receiver Drake London celebrates in the end zone after his touchdown against Utah two weeks ago. London leads the Trojans in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns so far. (Vincent Leo | Daily Trojan)

USC will face No. 13 Notre Dame on the road Saturday in the 92nd rendition of the greatest intersectional rivalry in college football. Continuing a tradition stretching back to 1952, the winner of this matchup will receive the prized shillelagh, a Gaelic war club.

“Having the Shillelagh … is a big thing,” said redshirt senior tailback Vavae Malepeai after practice Tuesday. “We’re putting it on our shoulders to make sure we get that job done.”

Notre Dame leads the overall series 47-36, including the last three games played in South Bend. The Fighting Irish are not the only team with some history on their side. The Trojans are 7-5 in games after a bye week in the series and 5-1 in games when both teams had bye weeks.

Interim Head Coach Donte Williams, who looks to rebound from USC’s first ever Coliseum loss to Utah two weeks ago, said the bye week could give the Trojans an edge Saturday.

“We had a good bye week as far as getting guys healthy and getting some guys back,” said Williams after practice Tuesday. “I think we have a good grasp of what we want to do and a slight head start on Notre Dame.”

Among the Trojans that benefited from extra rehab time, this week is star junior linebacker Drake Jackson.

A final call has still not been made on Jackson’s status, but Williams said he is not optimistic about Jackson playing.

If Jackson does not suit up, the Trojans could have trouble keeping up with a potent Notre Dame run game that compiled 180 yards on the ground against Virginia Tech.

“Their tailbacks are super dynamic … if they get into the open field and they get some room they’re really hard to bring down,” said defensive coordinator Todd Orlando Wednesday at practice.

USC struggles defending the run this season, giving up an average of more than 150 yards per game on the ground. Notre Dame’s committee approach at the quarterback position provides an additional layer of complexity for the Trojan defense.

“They play about three [quarterbacks] every game. We have to be prepared because all those guys are different challenges,” Williams said.

On the other side of the ball for USC, junior receiver Drake London will look to continue his historic season. London’s offensive productivity this season has put him in the lead for the Biletnikoff award, with 64 receptions and 832 receiving yards in six games.

“If you look at the offensive hall, if you take Drake out of there, there’s really not enough skill guys that have much experience,” said Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell Tuesday at practice.

London’s dominant target share is a testament to his talent but also a significant concern if the Irish can find a way to keep the ball out of his hands.

Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton echoed similar sentiments about London after Tuesday’s practice.

“He’s a problem,” Hamilton said. “Our game plan is definitely centered around him.

The Notre Dame defense is 10th in the nation at forcing turnovers, a worrisome statistic for a USC offense prone to error this season. The Fighting Irish will focus on putting pressure on junior quarterback Kedon Slovis, who has thrown five interceptions this season.

Notre Dame won their last 36 games against unranked opponents. Still, USC is no stranger to upsets, especially against Notre Dame.

In 1931, USC defeated Notre Dame who had been undefeated for more than two years. In one of the greatest comebacks in USC history, the Trojans earned their first win in South Bend.

The eyes of the college football world will be focused on the Trojans as they look to repeat history against their biggest rival.

Kickoff against the Irish is at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in South Bend, Ind.