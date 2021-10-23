Former Sigma Nu President ‘main suspect’ in sexual assault reports

Content warning: This article contains references to sexual assault and violence.

Protestors used black and red markers to write “Ryan Schiffilea Rapes” Friday before LAPD confirmed Schiffilea had been questioned. (Lois Angelo | Daily Trojan)

Former Sigma Nu Fraternity President Ryan Schiffilea was taken in for questioning by the Los Angeles Police Department last week and is the “main suspect” in the sexual assault reports at Sigma Nu, LAPD confirmed to the Daily Trojan Friday night.

Schiffilea has not been arrested or charged, according to the LAPD.

Seven additional reports of drugging and assault were reported to DPS after the email Wednesday night, six at Sigma Nu and one at an undisclosed location.

Since the Wednesday email, rumors had circulated about Schiffilea’s involvement in the allegations. On Friday before the LAPD confirmation, protesters wrote “Ryan Schiffilea rapes” with black and red marker outside Sigma Nu.

On Thursday, an anonymous Sigma Nu member told the Daily Trojan Schiffilea was suspended from the fraternity the day before Wednesday’s communitywide email.

President Carol Folt and acting Vice President for Student Affairs Monique Allard wrote in a communitywide email Friday the University put an individual on interim suspension Tuesday.

The University could not confirm the suspended student was Schiffilea, citing student privacy laws.

In an email to the Daily Trojan, the Sigma Nu Fraternity Headquarters wrote that Schiffilea’s membership was suspended after they learned of the reports. The suspension will continue “at least until such time as applicable investigations and related proceedings are completed,” according to the email.